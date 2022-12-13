#1. Retail inflation in November softens to 11-month low at 5.88 per cent

Retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 5.88 per cent in November, falling within the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s tolerance band for the first time since December 2021. Softening food price inflation contributed to the overall moderation, official data showed. The Consumer Price Index was at 6.77 per cent in October and 4.91 per cent in November 2021. With the sharp correction in food inflation unlikely to sustain, December inflation is projected at 5.9-6.1 per cent, resulting in an average retail inflation for the December quarter at 6.2 per cent, below the RBI’s estimate.

Why it’s important: While the cooling of retail inflation is good news, it is too early to celebrate as the sharp moderation was in part due to the base effect. The Reserve Bank will continue its fight against inflation.

#2. Factory output shrinks 4 per cent in October, worst in over two years

India’s industrial output contracted by as much as 4 per cent in October, the worst in more than two years, official data showed. The Index of Industrial Production grew by 4.2 per cent in October last year and by 3.1 percent in the preceding month of September. October 2022’s number is the lowest in 26 months and came on the back of poor performance by the manufacturing, capital goods and consumer goods sectors, all critical to propel growth in the economy.

Why it’s important: The country’s industrial output is hamstrung by the drop in orders from Western markets that are on the verge of a recession, softening demand and weak investment at home.

#3. NBFC share in lending falls to 5-year low of 19.8 per cent between April and September

Commercial banks are gaining market share at the expense of non-bank lenders such as housing finance companies, retail lenders and those giving loans against gold. NBFCs’ share declined to a five-year low of 19.8 per cent in the first half of 2022-23, down from 20.3 per cent in the first half of 2021-22, and an all-time high of 23.1 per cent in the first half of 2018-19.

Why it’s important: This marks a reversal of a decadal trend of shadow banks increasing their share in the lending market. The proportion is expected to shrink further in the coming quarters as regular banks step up lending at a fast clip.

#4. Dalmia Bharat to buy Jaypee’s cement assets at enterprise valuation of Rs 5,666 crore

Debt-laden Jaypee Group will sell its cement business to Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore. Jaypee has been trying to reduce debt after State Bank of India initiated insolvency proceedings against it for failing to settle dues of Rs 6,892 crore. It has signed a binding agreement with Dalmia to sell its cement, clinker, and power plants.

Why it’s important: Jaypee’s parent Jaiprakash Associates has decided to cut its losses in the cement business and concentrate on its core activities of engineering and construction, and power generation.

#5. Apple’s exports from India set to cross Rs 20,000 crore in nine months to December

Apple through its three contract manufacturers — Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron — is poised to export iPhones worth Rs 20,000 crore from India between April and December this year. Between April and November, Apple had crossed exports of Rs 17,500 crore. The export number for November is the highest run rate achieved by the three contract manufacturers since the government’s production-linked incentive scheme was rolled out 16 months ago. Apple exported Rs 11,000 crore worth of iPhones in 2021-22.

Why it’s important: The record expert of iPhones from India is propelled by the central government’s incentive scheme, even as the US firm keeps up its efforts to reduce dependence on China, where labor unrest and pandemic disruption has affected supplies in the recent past.

#6. Government to invite expressions of interest to divest entire equity in Rashtriya Ispat

The government is planning to invite expressions of interest for divestment of 100 per cent equity in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam and its subsidiary by the end of January. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and the Adani Group have shown strong interest in the entity during the pre-bid consultations held in early December. The Centre held a roadshow in November for the strategic sale, followed by another consultation on December 2, which was attended all major steelmakers.

Why it’s important: The huge amount of land owned by the steel mill and its coastal locations are prime attractions for potential buyers. It is among the top six steel producers in the country.

#7. Budget may introduce production-linked incentives for battery and pumped storage

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to include a range of budget announcements aimed at boosting green energy adoption, including a production-linked incentive scheme for battery storage and pumped storage plant policy for hydropower. She is expected to unveil a plan to build a 1 GW battery storage system over the next two years.

Why it’s important: As energy transition pick up pace in India, building battery storage capacity assumes increasing importance. The 1 GW plan would be the largest battery storage system in the world.

#8. Global buyout firms show interest in purchasing Gland Pharma in massive deal

Buyout firms Advent International, Baring Private Equity Asia, Bain Capital, Blackstone, Carlyle and KKR have been approached to buy the Fosun-owned Gland Pharma. Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is the controlling shareholder of listed generic injectables maker Gland with 57.86 per cent stake. The buyout will trigger an open offer for an additional 26 per cent of the firm.

Why it’s important: This could be one of the largest pharma deals in the country. There has been investor interest in healthcare, with high M&A activity in the drugs and hospital chain segments.

#9. Government may peg railways operating ratio to below 95 per cent

The upcoming federal budget is expected to peg Indian Railways’ 2023-24 operating ratio to below 95 per cent without any significant increase in central funds. After two years of the covid pandemic, the national transporter has registered a sharp increase in freight and passenger traffic this year. In 2022-23, the budget estimated an operating ratio of 96.98 per cent, but the actual figure is expected to be much lower. A lower operating ratio means the railways can spend more of its earnings on large capex projects.

Why it’s important: The finance ministry expects the railways to build on its success of increasing revenues over the past two years.

#10. Account aggregators will make getting loans easier, says Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, said in an interview that the account aggregator framework in the financial sector will enable consumers to share their financial data securely and easily with authorized entities like banks to obtain loans without using assets as collateral.

: The account aggregator framework aims to improve access to financial services and empower people to take control of their finances.