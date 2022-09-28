#1. Reserve Bank considering several steps to arrest the slide of rupee

The Reserve Bank of India is said to be mulling several measures, such as opening a special window for oil importers and reducing hedging costs for foreign-currency depositors, to minimize the pace of decline in the rupee against the surging dollar. Commercial banks have also suggested imposition of temporary curbs on imports of non-essential goods, such as gold, to save dollars. The rupee, which hit a record low of 81.66 to the dollar on Monday, climbed a little on Tuesday to close at 81.58.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank has intervened in the spot market to slow down the fall of the rupee, which alone is not enough. Other measures will help but are unlikely to stop the slide completely as long as the dollar keeps becoming stronger.

#2. Consumers dipped into savings to go on post-pandemic spending spree

The savings rate in Indian households have fallen to the lowest in five years in the year ended March 31 as people drew on their savings to indulge in a post-pandemic spending spree, even as inflation eroded their purchasing power. Gross financial savings of households stood at 10.8 percent of GDP in 2021-22, falling sharply from 15.9 percent in the preceding financial year, when the economy contracted, and 12 percent each in the previous three fiscal years, data from the Reserve Bank of India has shown.

Why it’s important: The pent-up demand can only last for a while. If income growth remains weak in a high inflation scenario, most middle-class households will again stop discretionary purchases.

#3. Indus asks Vodafone Idea to pay up past dues or lose tower access

Indus Towers has demanded that Vodafone Idea should clear its dues or else run the risk of losing access to its towers from November. The tower company warned Vodafone Idea in a letter written on Monday after a board meeting earlier in the day that discussed the company's mounting trade receivables and noted that it was mainly due to payment delays by Vodafone Idea. The operator’s dues to tower firms are in excess of Rs 10,000 crore, of which it owes over Rs 7,000 crore to Indus and the remaining to American Tower Co.

Why it’s important: Mobile services to over 255 million subscribers of Vodafone Idea would be disrupted if Indus blocks tower access to the telecom operator. A resolution must be found swiftly.

#4. Adani to invest $100 billion in 10 years, a bulk of it on green energy

Gautam Adani, the world’s second richest person, has said his group would invest $100 billion in the years to 2032, primarily in energy transition and digital opportunities, as well as sectors such as aerospace and defense, metals, and petrochemicals. Adani has also been aggressively expanding into sectors in which it has no prior experience.

Why it’s important: The huge investments proposed in energy transition would help meet India’s ambitious targets in the space. Adani already runs the largest solar power firm in the country and is expanding in other areas in the green energy space as well.

#5. State-owned banks may soon start recruiting on a monthly basis

As the number of employees in public-sector banks declines steadily over the past 10 years, the government has asked the state-owned lenders to chalk out a plan to improve staff strength. In a meeting of chiefs of state-run banks with top finance ministry officials last week, the ministry suggested preparing a plan for recruitment every month. From a peak of 886,490 in 2012-13, the staff strength in government banks fell to 770,800 in 2020-21. In comparison, staff strength of private banks doubled from 229,124 to 572,586 in the same period.

Why it’s important: The move to focus on recruitment comes at a time when public-sector banks are losing market share to private lenders. However, their financial position has improved in the recent past and they would need human resources to grow their business.

#6. Consumer firms expect strong sales revival in the festive season

FMCG, consumer durables and e-commerce companies see strong sales in the festival season as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes. While sales of consumer durables picked up last year, FMCG companies expect a stronger revival this year compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 festival season, aided by increased rural spending due to a good monsoon and higher winter crop harvest. There are expectations of a good kharif crop as well.

Why it’s important: India’s economic growth hinges on domestic consumption and rural demand is an important aspect of that. Strong festive sales will help in maintaining the growth momentum in the economy.

#7. Canadian pension fund sees India as key to growth in their Asian investments

With more than Rs 18,374 crore invested in India in public and private equity, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is setting up a local office six years after making its first investment in the country in Snapdeal. It is part of its expansion into fast-growing emerging markets, said chief executive Jo Taylor.

Why it’s important: Although the fund started its India investments with a focus on infrastructure, its Mumbai office will target investments in India across all asset classes, including public and private equities, infrastructure, real estate, credit and venture and growth equity.

#8. Media and entertainment industry should grow to $100 billion by 2030

The country’s media and entertainment industry is currently worth $23 billion and should grow to $100 billion by 2030, according to Apurva Chandra, secretary at the information and broadcasting ministry. Stressing on the need for creating more jobs in the sector, he said the government is working to set up a skill council that will help prepare an efficient workforce for the industry.

Why it’s important: The potential of growth in media and entertainment is huge in India, as seen by the growth in the past few decades. The expansion is expected to continue, providing jobs to a large number of professionals.

#9. Draft DESH legislation could be reworked after finance ministry raises concern

The central government may have to revamp the Development of Enterprises and Services Hub (DESH) Bill, which will replace the existing special economic zone law, since the finance ministry has raised concerns on some of the fiscal incentives proposed under it. The finance ministry had expressed reservations about allowing greater flexibility for the integration of development hubs with the domestic market without a major obligation or focus on exports.

Why it’s important: If these hubs are integrated with the domestic markets, the concern is that duty concessions in these companies may lead to demands of extending the incentives to all firms in the country. That would have serious revenue implications that need to be worked out.

#10. Government exploring various options in stake sale of IDBI Bank

The government may take a two-stage approach to privatize IDBI Bank, examining the eligibility of potential bidders in the first stage, followed by a second stage where transaction advisers will take charge of the sale. Discussions are on to finalize the upper limit of the total stake to be sold. The decision to sell a majority stake has already been made.

Why it’s important: The government is taking a cautious approach after it ran into legal issues during the strategic divestment in some firms such as Central Electronics and Pawan Hans.