#1. GDP growth at 13.5 percent in first quarter misses estimates despite low base

India’s economy expanded below expectations at 13.5 percent in the three months ended June 30 despite the low base of the same period a year ago, when India was battling the Delta wave of the pandemic. Sequentially, GDP contracted 9.6 percent in the fiscal first quarter compared to the March quarter of 2021-22. The growth in the June quarter was lower than the Reserve Bank’s estimate of 16.2 percent.

Why it’s important: A normalizing base, rising interest rates to tame high inflation and an uneven monsoon are likely to provide headwinds to growth in the coming quarters, dimming the outlook for 7.2 percent growth projected for the full fiscal year.

#2. India’s core sector output grows 4.5 percent in July, slowest in six months

The output of India’s eight infrastructure industries slowed to a six-month low of 4.5 percent in July on an annualized basis compared to a double-digit growth in June, official data showed. In July last year, core sector growth was at 9.9 percent.

Why it’s important: The slower growth can be attributed to normalization of the base effect caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Output in the eight vital sectors grew 6.1 percent when compared with the pre-pandemic month of July 2019, indicating continued improvement.

#3. Carmakers see improved sales; dispatches rise nearly 30 percent in August

Indian car makers recorded yet another month of bumper sales, increasing dispatches by nearly a third in August. Passenger vehicles may have increased 29-31 percent to 335,000-340,000 units in August, according to industry estimates, the fastest growth posted in wholesale volume in 2022, except in May, when dispatches had tripled a low base.

Why it’s important: The higher dispatches have been made possible because production constraints have eased, and dealers are increasing inventories to meet higher customer demand in the festive period.

#4. SpiceJet reports loss of Rs 1,247 crore in six months to June, CFO resigns

SpiceJet incurred a loss of Rs 458 crore in the January-March quarter and Rs 789 crore in the April-June quarter due to high fuel prices, a depreciating rupee, and the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The overall loss in 2021-22 was Rs 1,725 crore, 73 percent more than the preceding year. Chief financial officer Sanjeev Taneja resigned with immediate effect.

Why it’s important: The budget carrier has been reporting losses for the past four years. It has recently been under the scanner by the aviation regulator on safety concerns. It remains to be seen how long it can continue operations in this state.

#5. Government focusses on fuel demand, need for refining capacity

The central government has begun a reassessment of India’s future oil demand and refining capacity requirements. The petroleum planning and analysis cell of the oil ministry has been asked to prepare a fresh report on the future fuel demand and refining capacity needs.

Why it’s important: India is heavily dependent on oil imports. Since local consumption is rising, planned refineries are delayed and predictions of an end to the petroleum age seem to be failing, it makes sense to reassess the situation and plan the energy future accordingly.

#6. Antitrust regulator to scrutinize proposed Sony-Zee merger that may hurt competition

A merger between the local unit of Sony and Zee Entertainment to create a $10 billion TV enterprise could potentially hurt competition by having unparalleled bargaining power, Competition Commission of India has found in an initial review. The regulator’s August 3 notice to the two companies stated the watchdog is of the view that a further investigation is merited.

Why it’s important: The commission’s initial findings could delay regulatory approval of the proposed deal and could force the media companies to propose changes to its structure.

#7. Consortium of ONGC, Oil India submits bids to purchase bankrupt JBG Petro

A consortium of and Indian Oil, besides GAIL (India) and Kolkata-based MCPI have submitted formal bids to take over Mangalore-based bankrupt JBF Petrochemicals. Three others, Reliance Industries, a consortium of HPCL-Mittal Energy and BC Jindal’s Jindal Poly Films, which had submitted expressions of interest, have not placed formal bids for the chemicals company.

Why it’s important: Bankers are expecting good recovery from the outstanding loans of the chemical maker, which was admitted for insolvency proceedings in February.

#8. Ban form power exchanges force distribution utilities clear their dues

States are falling in line after the Centre cracked the whip on power payment delays, with distribution companies except in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka clearing monthly dues over the past two weeks. On 18 August, the Power System Operation Corporation barred 27 discoms across 13 states from buying and selling power on the exchanges from 19 August, citing a delay in paying dues.

Why it’s important: The tough stance by the central government seems to have yielded results. However, distribution companies may have paid the monthly dues, but legacy dues piled up over the years remain.

#9. India has long way to go before becoming significant force in electronics

Despite the recent push for making India a hub for electronic goods, the country still has a long way to go before it leaves a mark on the world map, an analysis of the data suggests. India’s exports in the sector are now worth $16-17 billion a year. However, the country’s performance pales compared with other nations such as Vietnam ($123 billion), China ($925 billion) and Hong Kong ($320 billion), according to a report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

Why it’s important: Although exports have increased sharply in the past few years, so have imports, clearly showing that Indian industry and policymakers need to make heightened efforts to boost the sector.

#10. Seafood marketplace Captain Fresh to purchase US-based Beaver Street

Captain Fresh, a B2B marketplace for seafood, is close to buying US-based Beaver Street Fisheries at an enterprise value of $600 million. The farm-to-retail startup, founded by former banker Utham Gowda and backed by Prosus and Matrix Partners, will gain access to the US market through this acquisition. Captain Fresh will tap existing investors to fund the acquisition.

Retail demand for seafood is highly fragmented in India. The start-up aims to transform this by aggregating the supply chain. There is good potential to grow the market.