#1. Banks raise rates to attract depositors ahead of festive loan demand

India’s banks have raised interest rates on deposits ahead of the festive season in order to meet the increased demand for loans. Since the Reserve Bank hiked the policy rate by 0.5 percentage point on August 5, a slew of lenders has raised fixed-deposit rates in various maturities. Aggregate growth in bank deposits was 9.1 percent year-on-year as against 14.5 percent a year ago.

Why it’s important: As economic activity increases, growth in bank credit is outstripping that of deposits, raising concerns that low deposit growth would pose funding challenges during the festival season, when loan demand typically firms up.

#2. Car and electronic companies optimistic about strong revival of festival sales

Firms making cars, smartphones, televisions, refrigerators and washing machines are ramping up festive season production by up to 50 percent compared with the same period a year ago, anticipating robust sales and better consumer sentiment in the next three-four months.

Why it’s important: Companies finally seem to be shaking off the pandemic blues of the past two years as they are betting on demand recovery during the country’s festival season.

#3. KKR sells entire stake in Max Healthcare for Rs 9,400 crore

KKR and Company has sold its entire stake in hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Ltd for around Rs 9,400 crore, marking the private equity firm’s biggest exit from an Indian company. KKR through its affiliate Kayak Investments Holding sold its shares at Rs 353 each via bulk deals in the open market. The transaction was at a 2.4 percent discount to Friday’s closing price.

Why it’s important: This was the largest single block deal by a private equity firm in India. Max Healthcare’s business has rebounded as patients are again visiting hospitals for tests and elective procedures and to treat other illnesses.

#4. MSCI India index rises for 20 straight months on strong market rebound

A rebound in Indian stock markets since June has led to the MSCI India index being negatively correlated with the broader MSCI Emerging Markets index for 20 months. Since January 2021, MSCI India has gained almost 18.5 percent, while MSCI Emerging Markets lost 21 percent, according to Bloomberg data.

Why it’s important: The negative correlation indicates India is in a sweet spot compared to Russia, China, Brazil, South Korea, or Taiwan among emerging markets. It has become an attractive bet for the longer term, which could result in a revival of foreign inflows.

#5. Trade between Russia and India via Iran booms amid Western sanctions

The International North-South Transport Corridor has helped in a higher volume of trade between India and Russia via Iran in the past three months amid Western sanctions on Moscow following the Ukraine war. Iran Shipping Lines has transported some 3,000 tons of goods and 114 containers along the INSTC between May and July.

Why it’s important: The 7,200km network offers the shortest connectivity between Russia and India, reducing freight costs by about 30 percent. India has defied Western sanctions to continue to do business with Russia.

#6. Market share of private fuel retailers plummets as on low prices at state marketers

The combined share of private firms Reliance-BP, Shell and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy has shrunk by 50-80 percent in the fuel retail market. All three private operators together held a 2.3 percent share of local diesel retail in July, compared to 10.6 percent in July last year. Their share in petrol slipped similarly.

Why it’s important: The taxes the government imposed in July on export of petroleum products or the mandate to sell more in the domestic market hasn’t helped in stemming the fall. The price freeze on auto fuels is the main reason for the lower sales.

#7. Adani group to step up aluminum business, may start production

If the talks between the Adani group and the Odisha government are any indication, the conglomerate is exploring an entry into the production of aluminum. Odisha last week approved its proposal for two projects, including a 4 mtpa integrated alumina refinery that entails an investment of Rs 41,653 crore.

Why it’s important: India is a net importer of alumina. But Adani’s refinery in Odisha is likely to make the country a net exporter.

#8. SpiceJet and Maran agree to mediation to end protracted dispute on share transfer

The Supreme Court has said it would consider a joint request for mediation between SpiceJet and Kalanithi Maran to settle a protracted share transfer dispute. Maran had offered to settle the dispute through mediation, a proposal that SpiceJet accepted. The airline proposed the appointment of a retired judge to mediate between the two parties.

Why it’s important: The settlement of the dispute will save SpiceJet further time and trouble at a time when the firm is struggling to maintain profitability in the highly competitive aviation market in India.

#9. Wholesale price inflation in India softens to five-month low, still in double digits

Wholesale inflation eased to a five-month low in July owing to a sharp fall in food prices. It fell below 15 percent for the first time in four months. Wholesale Price Index based inflation eased to 13.93 percent in July. It was the sixteenth straight month of double-digit WPI inflation growth.

Why it’s important: Economists expect local prices to cool further in the coming months as global prices of commodities and fuel are easing significantly amid recessionary concerns in the West.

#10. Adani Logistics to purchase large inland container depot for Rs 835 crore

Adani Logistics, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, has agreed to buy Tumb inland container depot from Navkar Corporation for Rs835 crore. Tumb is one of the largest inland container depots in India and is strategically located between Hazira and Nhava Sheva ports on the west coast.

: The depot’s positioning in the middle of one of the busiest industrial zones and access to a dedicated freight corridor allow it to serve a vast hinterland. It will strengthen Adani’s logistics biz.