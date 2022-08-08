#1. Boost GST collections, Prime Minister says as states flag fiscal woes

Chief ministers of various states highlighted their fiscal woes at NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked for collective action to increase GST collections. States should also develop a road map to implement the national education policy, he said. There were discussions on crop diversification and urban governance.

Why it’s important: The meeting of state and central leaders could lead to increased co-operation between them in the spirit of federalism. The meeting agenda also indicated upcoming policy directions.

#2. Tata Motors to acquire Ford’s Gujarat factory for Rs 726 crore

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with Ford Motor to acquire its plant in Sanand in Gujarat. Tata Motors will pay Rs 725.7 crore for the factory and the workforce. It includes the engine facility, which will be leased back to the US carmaker to cater to its global powertrain requirement.

Why it’s important: The Gujarat factory takeover will offer more capacity to Tata Motors, which intends to cross half a million annual unit sales in 2022-23. The company is operating at 85-90 percent capacity and needs additional capacity to sustain the sales momentum.

#3. State Bank of India set to start human resources subsidiary

State Bank of India will soon start a subsidiary that will look into human resources-related issues. The operations and support subsidiary has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India. The subsidiary will focus on managing branches in rural and semi-urban areas and is likely to be manned by staff recruited on a contractual basis.

Why it’s important: The bid by the country’s largest lender to manage costs efficiently follows the trend of hiring contractual staff to reduce overheads in many industrial and commercial sectors. State Bank will the first in the banking sector to do so.

#4. Petronas may set up green energy projects in India with ReNew Power

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd is in talks with ReNew Energy Global to jointly set up green energy projects in India. Petronas may buy 49 percent stake from ReNew at the project level. Petronas has recently set up a unit to accelerate the adoption of clean energy, with a focus on Malaysia and India.

Why it’s important: Petronas’ interest comes when India is putting in place enabling provisions to make the use of clean energy, including green hydrogen, mandatory. The country is also instituting a regulatory framework for carbon trading.

#5. Market regulator may introduce stock payment system that bypasses brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is mulling an ambitious plan to alter the payment mechanism in stock market trades. The regulator is discussing with infrastructure intermediaries the possibility of implementing a system that will result in money leaving an investor’s bank account only after a trade is completed. It would mean funds from an investor's bank account would not go to the broker but directly flow to settle the trade.

Why it’s important: Such a system already exists in the primary market. Its introduction in the secondary market is expected to minimize the handling of clients’ money by stockbrokers and will likely quicken the process of trade settlement.

#6. HDFC Bank said to have raised $300 million in non-resident external deposits

HDFC Bank is said to have raised up to $300 million in NRE deposits, offering up to 0.5 percentage point more than prevailing interest rates. These NRE deposits were garnered over two days last week. The Middle East led the list of new NRI depositors, followed by the rest of Asia and Europe.

Why it’s important: To slow the outflow of funds and ease the downward pressure on the rupee, the Reserve Bank has allowed lenders to attract deposits from NRIs without any ceiling to interest rates.

#7. Some FMCG firms see muted volumes amid rising inflation despite positive momentum

The June quarter was a mixed bag for FMCG companies in terms of volumes. Major firms Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India and Nestle India saw volume growth despite a high base. On the other hand, volumes of Britannia Industries, Marico and Godrej Consumer were impacted during the quarter. The June quarter was the first fully normal quarter for FMCG companies after two years of the pandemic. In the year-ago quarter, they saw strong volume growth on a low base because of a nationwide lockdown in 2020.

Why it’s important: Consumer firms are hoping robust sales during the festive season will life the pressure on volumes and margins. There are indications of a positive momentum, but inflation remains a worry.

#8. India’s imports of refined fuels from Russia see threefold jump

Imports of cheaper refined fuels from Russia, and not just crude oil, are gaining ground in the Indian market since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February. Imports of Russian refined products have tripled in recent months from the preceding three-year average, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

Why it’s important: Increasing Russian imports have displaced supplies from the Gulf, the US, and West Africa. Settlements of trades in rupees have helped.

#9. Mood at corporate India becomes upbeat as inflation pains set to ease

Inflationary pressures in the country are showing signs of plateauing, companies have indicated. They are readying for a positive impact, which might come with a lag on margins and consumption in the next three to six months. Overall, costs of certain commodities have reversed to June 2021 levels.

Why it’s important: Corporate houses are closely watching trends in consumer demand, which is showing signs of improvement since the beginning of August as the festive season kicks in early. A revival in demand is important for India to maintain its growth momentum.

#10. Offshore wind turbine makers may get production-linked incentives

The central government plans to introduce a production-linked incentive scheme to promote the making of offshore wind turbines. India has a Rs 24,000 crore PLI scheme for solar photovoltaic cells and modules to boost domestic manufacturing. The wind industry has lobbied for such a PLI scheme for the sector.

Why it’s important: The development comes when India is chasing a target to achieve 30GW offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.