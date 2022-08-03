India’s trade deficit widens to record $31 billion as exports fall

India’s trade deficit increased to a record $31.02 billion in July, as imports of goods rose despite curbs and merchandise exports shrank for the first time in 20 months. July goods exports declined by 0.76 percent from a year ago to $37.24 billion, while imports grew 44 percent to $66.26 billion, trade ministry data showed. The trade deficit has tripled from the $10.63 billion reported in July last year.

Why it’s important: The widening trade deficit would exert pressure on the rupee. Cheaper commodity prices may lower the import bill, but exports could be subdued due to recession in the US and Europe.

Government slashes windfall tax on fuel export, hikes duty on crude oil

The government has increased tax on domestically produced crude oil. It also lowered the export tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in line with softening international petroleum product prices. The new changes will come to effect from August 3.

Why it’s important: The export tax has been lowered following a drop in refinery margins. The increased levy on domestically produced crude oil will hit producers like ONGC and Vedanta.

Telecom department to get Rs 13,500 crore as first instalment from 5G auction

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will garner around Rs 13,500 crore in the next 10 days from telecom operators as the first instalment for the 5G spectrum. Reliance Jio’s first instalment will be Rs 7,838 crore, Bharti Airtel’s will be Rs 3,834 crore, and Vodafone Idea’s will be about Rs 1,673 crore. Adani Data Networks is likely to pay its entire bid amount of Rs 212 crore.

Why it’s important: Wireless operators have the option of either paying up in 20 equal annual instalments or making a greater upfront payment followed by annual instalments. Quicker payments would mean lower interest costs.

Rupee stages comeback as foreign investors return, and crude prices drop

The rupee strengthened to 78.49 against the dollar to reach its strongest level in a month, buoyed by lower crude oil prices and the return of foreign portfolio investors to the Indian markets. The dollar has also started weakening on recession fears. After nine months of outflows, foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks in July and August, contributing to gains in the currency.

Why it’s important: The rupee is likely to take cues from the weakening dollar and remain range bound between 78 and 79 to a dollar in the next one month.

Uber to sell entire 7.8 percent stake in Zomato as its stock price soars

Uber has decided to put its entire 7.8 percent stake in restaurant aggregator Zomato on the block. According to a term sheet, which did not mention the name of the seller, 612 million shares of Zomato would be up for sale at a price band of Rs 48- Rs 54. Shares of Zomato closed at Rs 55.6, up 20 percent over the previous day’s close.

Why it’s important: Shares of Zomato have seen wild swings after its IPO lock-in ended. The block transaction could once again put pressure on the stock.

Government for stricter e-invoicing rules, particularly for small businesses

The central government plans to make e-invoicing mandatory for small businesses with annual revenue of Rs 5 crore or more from next year to plug tax leakages. E-invoicing becomes mandatory for businesses with revenue of Rs 10 crore and above from October.

Why it’s important: Lowering the turnover threshold for e-invoicing is in line with the government’s efforts to improve compliance and plug leakages but would increase compliance of small enterprises.

Serum Institute to have pandemic facility to stockpile vaccines

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is building a huge vaccine making facility to prepare for the next pandemic at Manjari on the outskirts of Pune. The company wants the new facility to be available to any country that may need an urgent supply of vaccine doses in the event of an outbreak.

Why it’s important: The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the SII build capacity at a rapid pace. The proposed pandemic facility will boost that capacity manifold at need.

FMCG firms see high growth due to good monsoon, festive season

India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry may grow 8-10 percent in value terms in 2022, led by price hikes, market researcher NielsenIQ said. The expansion will be aided by the festive season and the tailwinds of a good monsoon in the second half of the year.

Why it’s important: Muted demand due to high inflation and costlier inputs have built margin pressure at FMCG firms. Higher revenues would ease much of that pressure.

Pay hikes and promotions in 2022 better than pre-Covid years

Salary hikes and promotions in 2022 have returned to or exceeded the levels in pre-pandemic years for employees in several sectors. A third of the employees covered by a recent CIEL HR Services survey received hikes between 10 and 15 percent this year, significantly higher than the 15 percent employees who received similar increments pre-pandemic. The survey captured responses from 614 companies employing nearly 2. 2 million people in the IT, outsourcing, finance, and technology sectors.

Why it’s important: The efforts to retain talent amid high attrition, recovery in businesses and easing concerns about pandemic disruptions are among factors making companies reward their employees.

PAN could be made mandatory for cryptocurrency investors

The income-tax department may make a permanent account number (PAN) mandatory for cryptocurrency investors, in line with the Demat account rules for stock market transactions. Currently, disclosure of crypto holdings and related gains is voluntary.

Why it’s important: If the tax authorities go ahead with the PAN mandate, crypto exchanges will have to furnish a statement of financial transactions to the income-tax department.