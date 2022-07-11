A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

HDFC to expand overseas loan to $1 billion on easier foreign borrowing rules

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is set to become the first Indian borrower to take advantage of the central bank’s relaxed norms on external commercial borrowings, upsizing its foreign loan to around $1 billion from $750 million earlier. The State Bank of India (SBI) will join the syndication process that already has participation from Mizuho Bank, MUFG and Standard Chartered Bank.

Why it’s important: The funding costs will remain the same, but the mortgage lender will be able to provide more loans for low-cost housing. The firm is in the process of merging with HDFC Bank, creating a financial behemoth.

NTPC to raise Rs 5,000 crore by selling stake in new green unit

NTPC plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore by selling a stake in a new green energy arm. The state-owned power utility has engaged SBI Capital Markets to advice on the sale process, which could be launched in October. It is keen to retain a majority stake in the arm after infusion of funds.

Why it’s important: NTPC is hiving off 15 of its renewable energy projects into NTPC Green Energy. The stake sale is expected to attract strong interest as the company has sovereign backing.

Government to remove cap on individual holding in state-owned banks

The central government may remove the 10 percent shareholding cap for individuals in public sector banks. It may bring in the changes by modifying existing laws. By removing this cap, the government may empower the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to notify fresh shareholding thresholds from time to time.

Why it’s important: The lifting of the shareholding cap will allow wealthy individuals and private equity firms to buy a larger stake in banks on the block for privatization. It will also widen the pool of buyers eligible to bid for the lenders.

Top listed firms may post double-digit earnings growth on low base

India’s top listed companies are expected to report strong double-digit growth in fiscal first quarter earnings due to a low base in the corresponding period last year. There could be a big jump in earnings of oil and gas majors like Reliance Industries (RIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The combined net profit of index companies is expected to grow 32.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the three months to June, against Rs 1.08 lakh crore a year ago.

Why it’s important: Despite the double-digit earnings, they are likely to decline on a sequential basis due to weak demand, decline in commodity prices, and rise in interest rates.

Rising costs and declining rupee to squeeze margins in June quarter

The earnings growth of India’s largest companies is poised to slow in the June quarter. While revenue growth will be aided by last year’s low base and price hikes to offset input cost increases, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is likely to decline 32 percent from a year earlier, according to an analysis by Mint.

Why it’s important: Corporate margins are being squeezed because of inflationary pressures, sharp depreciation in the value of the local currency and rising interest rates that has made borrowings costlier.

Government to monetize Rs 8,000 crore worth of highways through InvIT

The central government plans to monetize an additional 500 km of completed highways worth Rs 8,000 crore through the infrastructure investment trust in the next six months. In October, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) monetized a road bundle of 390 km by transferring it to the InvIT. So far, it has raised about Rs 7,000-8,000 crore through this route.

Why it’s important: Roads form a significant portion of the national monetization pipeline. InvITs are popular among investors as they help provide stable and long-term yields. Analysts expect road InvITs to generate 9-12 percent annual returns in the long term.

Retail inflation likely to remain unchanged at 7 percent in June

Consumer price inflation likely remained unchanged in June as cheaper fuel and a base effect offset sequential price hikes from food inflation, according to a Mint poll of 27 economists. The survey’s median estimate put June inflation at 7 percent, marginally below 7.04 percent in May

Why it’s important: Despite recent measures by the RBI and the government, retail inflation is still higher than the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6 percent. The rate of price rise has stayed above the limit for every month in 2022.

Wipro plans to promote best performers every quarter

Infotech major Wipro plans to offer employee promotions every quarter, a first for the Bengaluru-based company, and boost salaries of most of its workforce by 10 percent in September, with top performers receiving more than 15 percent hikes. India’s fourth largest software services firm reported an attrition rate of 23.8 percent in the March quarter.

Why it’s important: India’s IT firms are looking at innovative ways to contain high attrition and attract fresh talent as the sector sees a boom in hiring that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Large retail chains post sales at pre-Covid levels in first half of 2022

Sales at large retail chains have recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the six months from January to June due to low infection rates, a rise in consumer mobility and withdrawal of COVID-19 curbs. This was also helped by a slowing of the pace of ecommerce channels compared with the previous two years.

Why it’s important: With the fears of the pandemic receding, people are going back offline to purchase products. This has come at the cost of online shopping, which has slowed slightly.

Huawei requests funds repatriation to pay overseas vendors on India orders

Huawei Telecommunications India has urged the Delhi High Court to modify its April order that restrained it from repatriating money abroad as it can’t pay overseas suppliers. On April 21, the court had barred the firm from sending money overseas until the next hearing without its nod. It also stayed the provisional attachment of Huawei India’s bank accounts and trade receivables of Rs 1,500 crore by the income tax department.

Chinese firms have been under the scanner of Indian authorities as they are suspected of evading taxes. The high court has asked Huawei to file specific details regarding payments to overseas suppliers and asked the income tax department to respond to Huawei’s demand within two weeks.