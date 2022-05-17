Adani makes open offer after agreement to buy Ambuja and ACC

A day after announcing a deal to acquire Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC for $10.5 billion (Rs 810 billion), the Adani family made open offers to public shareholders of the two companies that would cost the conglomerate Rs 311.39 billion.

Why it’s important: The open offer has been triggered after the execution of the share purchase agreement. On a combined basis, it would be among the largest open offers in the history of the country’s capital markets.

Adani Group’s gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion by end of March

The combined gross debt of the group companies of Adani reached a new high of Rs 2.22 trillion at the end of March, up 42 percent from Rs 1.57 trillion a year ago, according to Capitaline data. The group’s gross debt-to-equity ratio was at a four-year high of 2.36 at the end of March, up from 2.02 a year ago. This does not include the Holcim deal, which will be accounted for in the 2022-23 financial year.

Why it’s important: The Adani group continues to use debt financing to grow its businesses and enter new sectors. It is one of the most indebted among India’s top business groups.

Ambuja, ACC sale to Adani is a tax-free deal, says Holcim CEO

Switzerland-based Holcim said no capital gains tax would be paid in India for its $6. 4 billion sales to the Adani Group. If there are no complications, Holcim will get $6.4 billion as net proceeds, chief executive Jan Jenisch said.

Why it’s important: Although the concerned companies do business in India, since the deal involves entities based in the tax haven of Mauritius, with which India has a tax treaty, there is likely to be no taxes levied on the transaction. The final decision will be taken by tax authorities.

Government may put Pawan Hans sale on hold to examine key stakeholder

The government will examine a recent order by the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal against one of the stakeholders in the group that won the bid for state-owned Pawan Hans before issuing the final letter of award. The government had been hoping to complete the strategic divestment of the helicopter company by June.

Why it’s important: The tribunal has questioned the financial health of the Cayman Islands-based Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC, a majority stakeholder in Star9 Mobility, the winning bidder for Pawan Hans. The government had last month approved a 51 percent stake sale in Pawan Hans, along with a transfer of management control to Star9 Mobility.

Infosys announces large pay hikes, retention bonuses to top performers

Infosys plans to offer an average raise of 12-13 percent to its India employees. High potential employees will get hikes of 20-23 percent and a retention bonus. It will also offer top performers better roles and opportunities to learn new skills.

Why it’s important: India’s IT companies were expected to offer higher pay raises as the industry faces a talent crunch and high attrition. Infosys’ lead will likely be followed by other software firms as well.

State Bank raises key lending rate for the second time this financial year

State Bank of India has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate for the second time this fiscal year by 0.1 percent, which becomes effective from May 15. Following the latest increase, the one-year MCLR now stands at 7.2 percent, six-month MCLR at 7.15 percent and three-month MCLR at 6. 85 percent. The bank last raised the benchmark rate by a similar quantum in April.

Why it’s important: The rise in the key lending rate points to rising borrowing costs for consumers amid hardening inflation and policy rates. Both consumer and corporate loans are becoming costlier as the rate cycles policy turns.

Large digital M&As may soon require approval from competition watchdog

Big mergers and acquisitions of digital businesses may soon require the approval of the Competition Commission of India. Presently companies in the process of M&A must seek approval with relation to asset size and turnover. The regulator plans to introduce deal size or deal value as an additional criterion to bring M&As in the digital space within its purview.

Why it’s important: Several mega deals in the digital space, like the Facebook-WhatsApp merger, escaped scrutiny by the antitrust regulator due to current regulations. That might change if the competition law is amended in the upcoming Parliament session.

State Bank may reconsider partnership with Jio Payments Bank

The State Bank of India is likely to reconsider continuing as a partner in the Jio Payments Bank joint venture with Reliance Industries if the payments bank fails to develop a business plan to start full-fledged operations. The bank was set up as a joint venture between SBI and Reliance Industries in April 2018. Their five-year agreement ends early next year.

Why it’s important: The indecision in arriving at a business model has delayed the formal launch of the payments bank by more than four years. The payments bank model faces several hurdles and has not taken off as intended by the central bank when guidelines were issued in 2014.

Coal India to auction shut mines as hot summer drives power crisis

Coal India Ltd will invite bids from the private sector to reopen 20 closed mines in the next few weeks in a move to revive mines that were once considered unprofitable, even as an unusually hot summer drives up the demand for power.

Why it’s important: Once all the shut mines are auctioned, they will have the potential to add about 150 million tons of coal a year, which is sufficient to run all thermal power projects at stipulated capacities.

GDP likely to grow 7.4-8.2 percent under different oil price scenarios: CII

India’s 2022-23 gross domestic product is expected to grow between 7.4 and 8.2 percent under three scenarios of global crude oil prices, according to Sanjiv Bajaj, new president of Confederation of Indian Industries. CII expects growth to be 7.4 percent if global crude prices average $110 a barrel. It crude prices average $100 a barrel, GDP growth could be 7.8 percent. It they average $90 a barrel, growth could be 8.2 percent.

Why it’s important: CII’s GDP growth outlook hinges on the trajectory of global crude oil prices. Benchmark crude oil prices were trading at around $109 a barrel in the backdrop of the Ukraine war and pandemic lockdowns in China.