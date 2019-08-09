Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai says valuation, sentiment indicators point to buying opportunity in India

The current valuation and sentiment indicators point to a buying opportunity in the Indian stock market, said Ridham Desai, head of India equity research and India equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, adding that investors with a long-term horizon should be buyers at current levels.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity on valuation and sentiment, and it happens very rarely. It’s the fifth time in 11 years that we are getting synchronized buy signals from valuation and sentiment,” Desai said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“It doesn’t mean that the market does a V-shape, it doesn’t mean that stocks run away from you right, but if you are patient and you wait, I think you will be rewarded well over the next 12 months, and it applies both to broad and narrow market. In fact it applies more to the broad market than the narrow market,” Desai further added.

Talking further about the market, he said, “I do not think a V-shape recovery is possible unless we get policy action. So I do not think we should forget that we are not out of the woods fundamentally.”

“The biggest problem now is that we have falling share prices and usually policymakers do not regard the stock market with great seriousness. However, there comes a point when share prices quickly start reflexively behaving on the economy,” added Desai.

According to him, the government should look at recovering the trust of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Talking about PSU banks, Desai said, “I don’t know why we should even wait one day to give Rs 70,000 crore to the PSU banks. The PSU banks have the liquidity, they have the room on the LDR front, they don’t have the capital and if that capital is given to them, then their lending activities can improve significantly.”

“The other thing I worry about is the global situation. Let’s not forget that it’s not looking pretty there. The US is at a risk of going into a recession; it’s a credible risk. The trade war is getting murkier by the day, and India has 20 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) from exports,” he further added.

"We would invest in financials but will be selective with the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)," said Desai.