Morgan Stanley upgrades India to overweight

Morgan Stanley also expects Sensex to reach 68,500 points by December

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to overweight as it believes the country is just at the start of a long wave boom given its relative valuations are 'less extreme' than in October and the nation’s reform and macro-stability agenda supports a strong capex and profit outlook.

The upgrade comes just four months after the brokerage had upgraded India to equalweight from underweight on March 31 citing a narrowing valuation premium and a resilient economy.

Also Read: Morgan Stanley says take profits on China, downgrades shares

India has now become the core overweight market for Morgan Stanley within the Asia Pacific Ex-Japan and Emerging Markets basket. India's valuation premiums to Emerging Markets and China have moderated significantly from last October's high and are starting to rise again.

Morgan Stanley also expects Sensex to reach 68,500 points by December and expects the index to trade at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 20.5 times compared to a 25-year average of 20x. The brokerage firm said that the premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in medium-term growth.

The target on the Sensex is based on factors such as the absence of significant upward movements in commodity prices, the US escaping a recession, and the Reserve Bank of India maintaining a pause in its actions.

Also Read: Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 68,500 by Dec on cool-off in commodities, rate hike pause