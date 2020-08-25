172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|morgan-stanley-says-apple-stock-cheaper-than-peers-despite-2-trillion-m-cap-5751561.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley says Apple stock cheaper than peers despite $2 trillion m-cap

On a year-to-date basis, shares of Apple are up over 70 percent. The iPhone maker recently became the first publicly listed US company to achieve a market capitalisation of $2 trillion.

Moneycontrol News

Apple recently became the first publicly listed US company to achieve a market capitalization of $2 trillion, doubling its value in just over two years.

Despite the lofty valuation, Morgan Stanley has a target of $681 (around Rs 50, 575) on the stock, which is about 35 percent higher than its closing price as on August 24.

The global research firm's bull case sees the stock achieving those levels on continued services growth and a major iPhone update. It also raised its base-case price target for Apple to $520 from $431

Close

According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, Apple's continued diversification has made it more like a consumer platform or tech stock than a cyclical hardware play.

related news

Based on this, the bank said the Cupertino, California-based company still has "more room to run" as it still trades at a discount on a cash flow basis to peers in both sectors.

Also Read: $1,000 invested in Apple 10 yrs ago is now worth $12,900! Can Indian firms keep up?

On a year-to-date basis, shares of Apple are up more than 70 percent but the stock still has some steam left as long as its iPhone upgrades accelerate and services growth jumps to 21 percent. If the target is achieved, Apple's market valuation will jump to about $2.9 trillion within a year.

"Given greater confidence in the sustainability of long-term growth, investors could value Apple at enough of a premium to constitute such a run-up," analysts at Morgan Stanley said.

Late July, the iPhone maker posted a strong quarterly report card, which showed strong revenue, cash flow, and profit growth despite a 1 percent year-on-year decline in iPhone sales.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 10:51 am

tags #Apple #Business #markets #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.