    Morgan Stanley names Arun Kohli new country head for India

    Arun Kohli, based in London, is presently serving as Morgan Stanley's managing director and chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. He will be relocating to India for the new role.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST
    Morgan Stanley's incumbent India head, Sanjay Shah, will be retiring (Representative image: Reuters)

    Morgan Stanley has named Arun Kohli as its new country head for India, CNBC TV-18 reported on January 30, citing an internal memo of the investment bank.

    Kohli will be replacing Sanjay Shah, who will be retiring from service. The latter was with Morgan Stanley since 1996 and rose through the ranks to become its India head in 2021.

    Kohli, also a veteran in the field of investment banking, is currently serving as Morgan Stanley's managing director and chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

    Kohli, currently based in London, has been associated with Morgan Stanley since the past 15 years. He headed the bank's post-Brexit strategy, among from playing a crucial role in planning the growth-oriented operations in EMEA regions.