Morgan Stanley India co-head Aisha de Sequeira passes away at the age of 50

Aisha de Sequeira (Facebook/Roy de Souza)

Morgan Stanley India co-country head Aisha de Sequeira passed away in New York on December 10 at the age of 50.

Sequeira was undergoing treatment for colon cancer at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"Sadly, my wife Aisha de Sequeira passed away early this morning in New York. She was a great person, who was warm and loving. She enjoyed spending time with her sons Nathan (9), Alexander (9) and Erasmo (11)," her husband Roy de Souza, founder of Zedo, said in a Facebook post.

Sequeira played a key advisory role in Jio's deals with Facebook and Google. She was named in Fortune India's 2020 list of most powerful women in business.

Under Sequeira, Morgan Stanley moved to the second spot in equity capital markets with 11.6 percent market share during the six months ended June 2020, according to Fortune India.

Sequeira did her master's in public and private management from the Yale School of Management and joined Morgan Stanley's investment banking group in New York in 1995. She was appointed as co-country head for Morgan Stanley in India in May 2013.

Sequeira grew up in Goa, and is the daughter of the late Member of Parliament (MP) Erasmo de Sequeira.

Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat expressed his condolences, calling Aisha the "Daughter of Goa".

"Saddened by the passing away of Daughter of Goa Aisha De Sequeira. She was Fortune India's one of the Most Powerful Women of India & Head of Morgan Stanley in India. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," Kamat said in a tweet.