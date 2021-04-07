English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos' stocks before fire sale: Report

The fire sale by Archegos Capital hurt banks such as Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, who had exposure to the company.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

Morgan Stanley sold about $5 billion of Archegos Capital's stocks on March 25, the day before the latter collapsed after a fire sale.

The American financial services company had the consent of Archegos, run by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang, to shop around its stock late on March 25, CNBC reported.

Morgan Stanley told hedge funds that the shares were part of a margin call to prevent the collapse of a client, and sold them at a discount, the news channel reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the new report.

Also read: Vital lessons for investors from the Archegos saga

Close

The fire sale by Archegos hurt banks such as Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, who had exposure to the company.

Credit Suisse said it would take a $4.72 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions.

Other banks with exposure to Archegos, including Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank AG, have unwound their trades, Reuters reported on April 5, citing sources.

(With input from Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Archegos #Business #markets #Morgan Stanley
first published: Apr 7, 2021 01:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.