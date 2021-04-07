Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos' stocks before fire sale: Report

Image: Reuters

Morgan Stanley sold about $5 billion of Archegos Capital's stocks on March 25, the day before the latter collapsed after a fire sale.

The American financial services company had the consent of Archegos, run by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang, to shop around its stock late on March 25, CNBC reported.

Morgan Stanley told hedge funds that the shares were part of a margin call to prevent the collapse of a client, and sold them at a discount, the news channel reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the new report.

The fire sale by Archegos hurt banks such as Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, who had exposure to the company.

Credit Suisse said it would take a $4.72 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions.

Other banks with exposure to Archegos, including Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank AG, have unwound their trades, Reuters reported on April 5, citing sources.

(With input from Reuters)