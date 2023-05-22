Morgan Stanley chief James Gorman set to step down within next 12 months

Gorman will assume the role of executive chairman for 'a period of time' to help Morgan Stanley transition to its next era of leadership.

James Gorman, 64, is all set to step down as the chief executive of Morgan Stanley within the next 12 months after more than a decade at the top of the Wall Street bank. The veteran banker overhauled Morgan Stanley into a wealth management juggernaut after it almost collapsed during the global financial crisis in 2008.

“The specific timing of the CEO transition has not been determined, but it is the board’s and my expectation that it will occur at some point in the next 12 months,” He said addressing the bank’s annual shareholder meet on Friday.

Gorman said the board has “identified three very strong senior internal candidates for consideration as the next CEO” and added that he will assume the role of executive chairman for “a period of time” to help Morgan Stanley transition to its next era of leadership.

The Morgan Stanley chief didn’t name his likely successors. Several media reports, however, mentioned that Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, the co-presidents of Wall Street bank, and Dan Simkowitz, chief of the investment management unit, are the potential candidates to step into Gorman shoes.

“It will be the end of an era,” Wells Fargo & Co analyst Mike Mayo told Bloomberg Television in an interview. “It has been one of the best-performing bank stocks since he took over as CEO.”

In 2010, Australian-born Gorman replaced John Mack as chief executive and have been the bank’s co-president in charge of global wealth management, investment management and operations. He became chair in 2012.

Gorman is one of the highest-paid public-company boss on Wall Street, making $31 million in 2022, according to media reports. The bank’s market capitalisation has tripled during his tenure to approximately $140 billion.

Under his leadership, the bank closed two major transactions—the acquisitions of online broker E*Trade Financial Corp for $13 billion in 2010 and its $7 billion purchase of Eaton Vance Corp in 2021. Further, his tenure saw a rough patch, too. The bank was being probed by US authorities over its block trading business and this month said it was in discussion about settling the case.

“He’s been a phenomenal CEO,” the London-based Financial Times quoted Christian Bolu, banking analyst at Autonomous Research, as saying. “Where Morgan Stanley was, where they are now, a big chunk of that is his vision, the execution.”