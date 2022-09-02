English
    Morgan Stanley Asia buys ACC shares worth Rs 215 crore

    PTI
    September 02, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST

    Morgan Stanley Asia on Friday bought 9.4 lakh shares of cement manufacturer ACC Ltd for over Rs 215 crore through an open market transaction.

    According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte purchased 9,41,557 shares of the company.

    The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 2,290 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 215.61 crore. Shares of ACC settled 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 2,286.50 on NSE.

    In a separate transaction, Societe Generale buys shares of multiplex film exhibition company PVR Ltd for Rs 60 crore through an open market transaction. Societe Generale ODI picked up 3,23,158 shares at an average price of Rs 1,861.42 per scrip, taking the transaction value to Rs 60.15 crore, as per data available with the bourse.

    PVR Ltd shares were closed 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 1,854 on NSE.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 07:43 pm
