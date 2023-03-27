 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Morgan initiates coverage on Phoenix Mills; increases target price by 31%

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Brokerage house Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on The Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) with a buy ratings and increased its target by 31% to Rs 1700 from current market price.

Markets

Brokerage house Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on The Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) with a buy rating and increased its target by 31 percent to Rs 1,700 from the current market price.

"Our rating is based on PML's portfolio of high-quality destination malls in top metros and the planned expansion of rental assets from 9msf in F22 to 21msf in F27, which should drive an F24-25 EBITDA CAGR of 27 percent. It also features a capital-efficient business model, strong balance sheet and inexpensive valuations", Morgan said in its report. In the bull case scenario, the brokerage house expects the stock target price at Rs 2329 a share, up 23 percent.

The stock is currently trading at a 31 percent discount to NAV, which we believe is inexpensive in view of its stable rental income, high-quality assets, embedded growth, upcoming expansion, and strong balance sheet. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at 18x and 14.5x F24 and F25 EBITDA, respectively, Morgan Stanley report said.

Phoenix Mills, a prominent developer of retail-led mixed-use assets, manages 11 malls across eight cities in India. With three more malls under construction, including one in Kolkata, the company is set to expand to its ninth city.