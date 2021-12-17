MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Increased internet access, STEM education will strengthen women participation in workforce: Nykaa CEO

Speaking at the Ficci's Annual Convention and 94th AGM, Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar said there are a lot of examples of successful Indians in top management and business roles, including in global CEO positions, all over the world.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker, heads beauty startup Nykaa

Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker, heads beauty startup Nykaa

More women getting access to the internet and technological resources and embracing STEM education will help strengthen their participation in the workforce as well as the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country, Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said on December 17.

Speaking at the Ficci's Annual Convention and 94th AGM, Nayar said there are a lot of examples of successful Indians in top management and business roles, including in global CEO positions, all over the world.

“Let there be equal opportunity for women. I think Indians have done very well, we as a country have emphasised a lot on education, STEM education, higher education and I think that is showing up in the global numbers management everywhere but I would like equal opportunity for women and acceptance of the fact that for them, their dreams are important, career is important and what they want to pursue, the family must enable,” she said.

She added that while the number of women opting for STEM education has been growing, the numbers still need to increase further and that it is important that women have access to smartphones, the internet, and technology.

Nayar had turned entrepreneur in 2012 with Nykaa and became a billionaire after the beauty e-commerce platform made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges.

Close

Related stories

She said it is important that women can access family money to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

“India has made a lot of progress...now give them (women) the right to dream, that's very important and give them the freedom and share of work...they must be able to bet on their business with the help of family resources. Of course, institutional resources are necessary, but I feel it is also important that the family makes women feel empowered,” she said.

 
PTI
Tags: #Falguni Nayar #Nykaa #STEM education #Women
first published: Dec 17, 2021 04:32 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.