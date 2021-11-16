MARKET NEWS

English
More welfare schemes planned for workers registered on e-Shram: Sources

Workers registered on the site may soon get the benefit of a pension plan and a life insurance scheme

Shreeja Singh
November 16, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
Representative Image: (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

The government plans to add more welfare schemes to the e-Shram portal once it gets 100 million registrations, officials aware of the matter said.

As of November 16, about 78.6 million unorganised workers had registered on the portal, which is a national database for unorganised workers that was launched on August 26.

The officials said three or four welfare schemes are expected to be linked by the year end.

The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, which offers accident cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability, has already been linked to the portal and other schemes will be linked once 100 million registrations are achieved, an official said.

“Initially, schemes by the labour ministry will be linked to e-Shram. Thereafter, it may be expanded to state government and central sector schemes also,” one official said.

The government’s pension plan and a life insurance scheme could be among the initial schemes to be linked.

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan is a contributory pension scheme for informal workers. Under the scheme, unorganised workers aged 18 to 40 can contribute between Rs 55 and Rs 200 every month and the Central government will match the contribution. Workers have to contribute until the age of 60 when they become eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 3,000.

The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana is a life insurance scheme backed by the government. It provides cover of Rs 2 lakh on the demise of a policyholder for a premium of Rs 330 per annum.

The e-Shram portal is a platform for the benefit of an estimated 380 million informal and unorganised workers, including construction, gig and platform, domestic, agriculture and migrant workers, street vendors and other similar sub-groups.

Once registered, informal workers will be allotted an e-Shram card with a 12-digit universal account number to avail of the government’s social security schemes. The account number is valid throughout the country.

The database will serve as a reference point for the authorities to track and reach out to informal workers and offer them relief in times of crisis.

The finance ministry approved the creation of the database in November 2020. The task was entrusted upon the labour and employment ministry, which developed the portal in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, an arm of the government that provides technology-driven solutions.
Tags: #benefits #E-Shram #Informal Workers #Ministry of Labour #welfare schemes
first published: Nov 16, 2021 01:58 pm

