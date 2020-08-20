More trouble brews in US immigration, USCIS set to furlough majority workforce

US Senator Patrick Leahy, in a letter dated August 18, 2020, has requested the Department of Homeland Security to delay the furlough of 13,400 employees in the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) planned for August 30.

According to him, these furloughs, which would bring the immigration system to a standstill, are unwarranted at the back of the surplus work the agency has.

In short, this reflects the recent immigration trouble in the US. According to immigration experts, it is an attempt to further delay visa processing as the country is set to vote on November 3, 2020.

If it is implemented, Indians are likely to be one of the worst-hit, given that they are the largest in both immigrant (green card) and non-immigrant (H-1B and L-1) categories.

Why worry about the US agency’s budget, furloughs?

The USCIS administers the immigration system. The agency is the one that carries out visa extension renewals or the issuance of fresh visas.

For instance, if you want to apply for, extend or renew an H-1B visa, you have to apply to the USCIS. For green card and naturalisation processes too, USCIS is in charge.

Now, the agency says they are furloughing 13,000 of the 20,000 employees at the at the back of budget deficits. The decision has been taken after the request for a $1.2-billion bailout package with the government failed. The employees will be furloughed from August 30.

Joel Yanovich, Immigration Attorney, Murthy Law Firm in the US, said: “If these furloughs happen, it seems likely that nearly all forms of immigration handled by the USCIS would come to a virtual standstill.”

How much should this worry Indians?

Quite a bit, considering that they are, by far, the largest beneficiaries of employment-related visas such as H-1B, L-1 and dependent visas.

In FY19, Indians accounted for about 70 percent of the close to 2 lakh H-1B visas issued by the US government, including fresh visas, renewals and extensions. In the same year, close to 25 percent of the 77,000 L-1 visas issued/renewed were for Indians.

About 85 percent of the H-4 (spouse/family of H-1B visa holder) visas issued were for Indians, out of the total 1.26 lakh visas issued in the same year. These are based on the data released by the US Department of Labour.

In addition, according to a 2018 data by CATO.org, there are about 5 lakh Indians in the green card queue in the US.

Netra Chavan, who runs one of the largest Facebook groups for H-1B and H-4 visa holders, said COVID-19 had already delayed the processing of H-4 and L-2 Employment Authorisation Document (EAD), which enables H-1B and L-1 spouses, respectively, to work in the US.

“It has been pending for more than 200 days, and some for 265 days. These furloughs will only delay the processing,” she added.

These delays have resulted in job losses for many. For instance, of the 800 people Chavan surveyed in her group, close to 271 people have already lost jobs and close to 300 people could lose job anytime now.

Yanovich, the immigration attorney, pointed out: “If the USCIS now processes cases like a slow-moving train, after furloughs, it would be like a train that has just derailed and crashed into the side of a mountain.”

Impact on Indians

Multiple techies Moneycontrol spoke narrated how the move has affected them and their families.

Teena, working in an AI research and development team, said she has been in “stress mode” for a while now.

“This is not just about this issue or that in the US. I will never be able to settle peacefully since I won’t know if my visa would be rejected or not,” she said.

Vinod and his wife Vinaya, who came back to India and were rejoiced at the relaxations announced around H-1B recently, are not sure about going back to the US. Vinod would be going back to the same company he was working with before COVID-19, and, hence, he qualifies. Vinaya is a dependent.

Teena, Vinod and Vinaya are assumed names.

“We can apply for the visa in India and we will probably get it. But the uncertainty of what next is making us stop,” she said.

Chavan pointed out that it has hit students as well, since their H-4 renewals are still pending. “So they cannot even apply for college admissions. For some, the application has been pending since February or in some cases since November,” she added.

Is this warranted?

According to immigration experts, as Senator Leahy pointed out, probably not.

The USCIS claim that it doesn’t have enough funding might not be entirely right. “I am troubled by the fact that USCIS is still proceeding with furloughs for this fiscal year despite the fact that the agency is consistently projecting to end the fiscal year with a sizeable carry-over balance. The resulting carry-over balance exists even after you factor in paying the staff through the fiscal year,” Leahy said in his letter.

A Forbes article explained that, from October 2019 till March 2020, the USCIS got more customer volumes compared to last year before COVID-19. It also added that things returned to normal by June 2020 and operations started.

The budget deficit, the article said, could be in the range of $250 million, much lesser than the $1.2 billion USCIS wanted as a bailout package.

That is why, for some, this furlough is a delaying tactic right before elections. “I think that Trump (and Stephen Miller, advisor to the President) would be thrilled if the USCIS essentially stopped processing all cases. The election is very likely playing into all of this,” commented an immigration attorney around these recent developments.