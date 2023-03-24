More than half of office space transactions in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune above 1 lakh sq ft in 2022: Report

Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru topped the list for transactions in office spaces above 1 lakh square feet in 2022, according to a report by real-estate consultant Knight Frank.

About 53 percent of office area transacted was measured at 1 lakh sq ft or more in Hyderabad and Pune, while it was 51 percent in Bengaluru, the report added.

"In Kolkata (about 70 percent) and Chennai (57 percent), the majority of office space transactions were for office sizes below 50,000 sq ft. Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru topped the list of cities in the above 1,00,000 sq ft segment," the report said.

Ahmedabad, NCR, and Mumbai witnessed higher traction for offices in the 50,000-1,00,000 sq ft category, with over 30 percent of transactions in this segment.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, “Office leasing volumes in 2022 recorded at over 51 million square feet (msf), which is historically the second best. The large space taken up is usually for value-driven services such as Research and development (R&D) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is a sign of India’s continued prowess in this area. We expect the momentum of office transactions to remain largely in line for 2023.”

Bengaluru saw 36 deals in office spaces of more than 1 lakh sq ft, followed by Hyderabad with 15 deals and Pune with 13 deals.

According to Knight Frank, the global IT and manufacturing companies in these cities pushed demand for large-sized offices.