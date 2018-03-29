More than a king's ransom: These companies paid billions in M&As

Here’s a list of the largest mergers and acquisitions that have taken place. The amounts are the values reported at the point at which the M&As were completed. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Vodafone acquires Mannesmann Group | Year: 2000 | Deal size: USD 180.95 billion | After months of battling takeover, Mannesmann finally accepted Vodafone’s proposal. Mannesmann’s telecommunications arm was incorporated by Vodafone while other divisions were resold soon after the deal. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 AOL acquires Time Warner | Year: 2000 | Deal size: USD 162 billion | The union created one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. The deal, at the time, was the biggest corporate merger of all time. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Verizon Communications acquires Verizon Wireless | Year: 2013 | Deal size: USD 130 billion | Vodafone Group agreed to a proposal by Verizon Communications to allow it to acquire its US wireless business, ending a 14-year tense partnership. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Dow Chemicals mergers with DuPont | Year: 2015 | Deal size: USD 130 billion: A definitive agreement was signed in 2015, but the merger was completed in 2017. The all-stock merger created one of the world's biggest chemicals and material firms. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Pfizer acquires Warner-Lambert | Year: 2000 | USD 90 billion: Following three months of defending itself from Pfizer’s hostile takeover bids, Warner-Lambert approved the merger just before 1 am. The combined entity became one of the largest drug companies in the world. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 AT&T acquires BellSouth Corporation | Year: 2006 | Deal size: USD 85.8 billion | The acquisition created a mammoth telecommunications entity. It reunited large parts of AT&T's former empire by closing BellSouth's 9-state territory into AT&T's operations. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Exxon acquires Mobil | Year: 1998 | Deal size: USD 80 billion | The two companies signed a merger agreement forming a new company — ExxonMobil, making it the largest oil firm and the third largest company in the world. It was also the largest corporate merger at that time. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Glaxo Wellcome acquires SmithKline Beecham | Year: 200 | Deal size: USD 75.7 billion | In January 2000, the two pharmaceutical companies announced their merger to create the world’s largest drug company and the largest company outright in the UK. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Comcast merges with AT&T Broadband | Year: 2001 | Deal size: USD 52 billion | It was one of the largest corporate mergers of the year. The union created the biggest cable company in the US, with 22.3 million subscribers. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Sanofi acquires Aventis SA | Year: 2004 | Deal size: USD 65 billion | Following an intense takeover battle that lasted months, Sanofi managed to acquire Aventis in 2004. The deal between the two French pharmaceutical companies was brokered by the French government. (Image: Reuters)