More than 21,200 cases were pending before NCLT till January-end: Govt

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Currently, one principal bench and 15 other benches of NCLT are operational.

In a notification, the central government said appointment of 8 judicial members and 10 technical members has been cleared.

As many as 21,205 cases, including 12,963 cases under the insolvency law, were pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at the end of January this year, the government said on Monday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said the benches of NCLT and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) are being set up in a phased manner depending on quantum of workload and other factors.

As of now, he said no proposal to set up any new bench of NCLT and NCLAT is under consideration.