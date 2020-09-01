172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|more-special-trains-being-planned-state-govts-being-consulted-rail-ministry-5785101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

More special trains being planned, state govts being consulted: Rail Ministry

The Railway ministry spokesperson, however, did not say how many trains will be added to the network.

PTI

To ease passenger movement in high-demand areas, the Railways will run more special trains apart from the 230 plying currently, for which consent has been sought from state governments, an official said. The Railway ministry spokesperson, however, did not say how many trains will be added to the network.

Currently, all regular passenger services are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Sources said the announcement for the new trains will be made in a couple of days.

"More special trains are being planned. State governments are being consulted," the railway spokesperson said.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Indian Railways #Railway Ministry #Reopening India

