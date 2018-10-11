App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More public sector banks may buy asset portfolios from NBFCs: Sources

A top govt official, however, told Moneycontrol that the decision to purchase such assets from NBFCs rests with the respective bank boards.

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

More public sector banks could take up assets in non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) as an "opportunistic" step in the sector, senior government officials said on October 11.

"Many banks are looking at taking up assets of NBFCs," said a top government official.

He said that banks have realised that there is "opportunity" in taking these "secured assets".

Country's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India, said on October 10 that it would do additional portfolio purchases in the range of Rs 20,000 - Rs 30,000 crore.

related news

"The bank had initially planned for a growth of Rs 15,000 crore through portfolio purchase during the current year which is now being enhanced," SBI said in a statement.

Portfolio purchase from NBFCs is, generally, a route for banks to meet its regulatory requirement for priority sector lending. NBFCs, on the other hand, find easy buyers for such sell-offs when they are looking at selling their assets after holding them for a long time.

Another official, however, told Moneycontrol that the decision to purchase such assets from NBFCs rests with the respective bank boards.

"SBI was interested (in asset portfolio purchase)... Some of the other banks are also interested... Ultimately, it is up to them to take the decision," he said adding that banks are only "taking back" what was taken away from them by NBFCs.

"Remember, until last year, credit books for NBFCs were rising and reversing for banks... So what they are doing now is only taking back that credit share," he said.

In FY18, while loan books of NBFCs grew 21.2 percent, bank loans grew 10.3 percent.

According to a Credit Suisse note, 41 percent of borrowings of NBFCs are maturing in the next six months and "any liquidity pressures will only add to the refinancing risk of these instruments".

Government, however, considers that such steps from banks will help ward off fears of impending liquidity crunch in the sector. Alarm bells rang after one of the NBFCs, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), defaulted on multiple debt obligations.

"Indian banks have starting taking over some of the assets of NBFCs... So, we are hoping there won't be any liquidity crunch now. NBFCs are better off now," the official said. "".

According to government sources, Centre is optimistic about NBFCs after it took "timely action" by putting in place new board for IL&FS.

"The government took the right step and has appointed the right board which has taken full charge," sources said.

On October 1, government superseded the board of IL&FS and appointed a six-member board with Uday Kotak as the non-executive chairman.

The other members on the IL&FS board are former Executive Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra Vineet Nayyar, former Sebi Chairman G N Bajpai, ICICI Bank Non-Executive Chairperson GC Chaturvedi, and IAS officer Malini Shankar, and retired bureaucrat Nand Kishore.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 02:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NBFCs #PSBs #SBI

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.