More OTTs invest in kids’ content as children's consumption increases during pandemic

COVID-19 has led to a significant rise in children’s consumption of animated content both on TV as well as streaming platforms.

And this is resulting in more over the top (OTT) platforms adding kids' content in their portfolio.

Last year, Zee Entertainment's digital arm ZEE5 launched Zee5 kids and

Discovery's streaming service discovery+ introduced a genre devoted to kids content earlier this year.

And now Telugu OTT platform Aha has added kids content to its overall portfolio with an aim to add more families as subscribers on the platform.

Aha which announced its foray into kids content on Tuesday will offer original show called Maha Ganesha which is produced by Green Gold animation company, the producers of Chota Bheem.

Rajiv Chilaka, CEO, Green Gold Production pointed out that nowadays kids are comfortable watching content on their private screen. "Today kids watch content according to their time. While we have been doing content for TV for the last 16-17 years, the medium is changing. The reach of TV is local whereas digital content can reach kids anywhere even globally."

And this is why Aha which currently has over 1.5 million subscribers to drive subscriptions has plans to offer eight originals and 100 hours of other content in the kids space over the next 12 months.

"We are splitting kids' content into three categories. One is animation based on mythology and history, second is contemporary animation and third is live action big project which we will start from mid-next year," Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha, told Moneycontrol.

While more OTTs are creating a separate space for children's content, what factors are leading to this special attention?

Kids special

Anish Mehta, CEO, Cosmos Maya, an animation company said that kids content is one of the key stickiness drivers when it comes to the worldwide boom and presence of the OTT ecosystem.

"In the Indian OTT market, while kids content has emerged relatively late, it is a strong entertainment provider. We’ve seen a strong revenue stream from our kids shows on OTT and the content has has been accepted by platforms like Netflix. The fact that episodes and films of Motu Patlu are premiering on Voot over TV is further suggestive of the format’s performance," he added.

Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior VP, Hungama Artist Aloud and Hungama Kids, which was launched by Hungama Digital Media, a digital entertainment company, pointed out that Hungama Kids which was a YouTube channel for over three years is also available as an Android app and sees 50 percent users returning on the app.

"The subscription has been encouraging too where we have seen good number of users using the UPI mode of payment," she added.

When it comes to subscriptions, OTTs have seen significant growth from 21 million subscriptions in 2019 to 53 million last year. And subscriptions are expected to increase to 71 million by end of 2021, according to an EY report.

More children's content

With more subscribers coming on board, OTTs are also investing more in original content and this includes content for the kids space as well.

Cosmos Maya's Mehta noted that in new shows recently, they released Dabangg on Disney+Hotstar in May.

"Among new seasons of existing shows, Selfie With Bajrangi has been renewed for a 4th season on Disney+Hotstar. We launched the 13th season of Motu Patlu on Voot," he added.

Global OTT platform Netflix which saw 100 percent increase for kids content last year versus 2019 will be offering shows like Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings 4, Arlo the Alligator Boy among others.

Hungama Kids which can be subscribed for 30 days at Rs 99 is also adding significant content on its platform.

"Currently we have a roster of almost 1,000 videos which are all original and created inhouse. We release almost 20-25 videos per month with an approach of putting out at least one video per day," said Paul.

Although OTTs are focusing on adding more kids' content, monetization is a challenge that these platforms could face, say experts.

Even on TV, kids content has struggled to attract advertisers. And when it comes to OTTs, advertising-model for kids content is not suitable. So, subscription is the only revenue model for kids content which is yet to pick up pace in India.

But Aha's Thakur is confident about monetizing kids content."Monetizing kids content on TV through ads was a challenge but in the subscription video on-demand (SVOD) space it is driven by choices so families will pay a premium," he said.