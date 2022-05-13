English
    More lives lost in road accidents than in war: V K Singh

    Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, Singh said road safety is the most important issue which the government needs to tackle.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    Onlookers and Indian policemen stand at the site of a road accident in Jodhpur in India's desert state of Rajasthan October 14, 2013. More than 30 French tourists were injured in an accident on Monday after a bus carrying them collided with a truck and overturned, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT TRAVEL CRIME LAW)

    India loses more people in road accidents than in a war, Union Minister General (retd) V K Singh said on Friday. Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, Singh said road safety is the most important issue which the government needs to tackle.

    "More than 1.35 lakh people lose their lives due to road accidents every year...this number of people whom we lose every year (due to road accidents), is worse than fighting a war," the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said. The minister lamented that unfortunately, road safety is considered something that comes once a year.

    "We have road safety week. We upgraded it to road safety month," he said, adding his view is that it should be a 365-day affair. "It's not confined to one week, it is not confined to a month because there is so much at stake," Singh emphasised.

    According to recent government data, total 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India during 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.



    PTI
    Tags: #accidents #Current Affairs #India #V K Singh
    first published: May 13, 2022 02:45 pm
