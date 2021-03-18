English
More lenders likely to be added to RBI's list of 'systemically important banks': Report

So far, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have been identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs).

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
 
 
More banks might be added to the Reserve Bank of India's list of "systemically important banks" due to changes in the pecking order after the merger of state-run lenders, according to a Business Standard report.

So far, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have been identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs).

"The pecking order (of banks) by asset size has changed after the Centre went in for the merger of four sets of state-run banks. So, the DSIBs list could be reworked," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in 2020 list of 'too-big-to-fail' lenders, says RBI

Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Canara Bank have pushed ICICI Bank to the sixth position in terms of asset size, Business Standard reported. SBI continues to be at the top of the list, followed by HDFC Bank.

The matter has figured in internal meetings of the central bank's supervisory department, but no formal agenda note has been released, the report said.

D-SIBs are required to comply with additional capital requirements. SBI and ICICI Bank were part of the first of D-SIBs released in 2015, and HDFC Bank was included in 2017.
first published: Mar 18, 2021 11:35 am

