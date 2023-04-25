 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More Indians aim to upskill in 2023 versus global counterparts: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

The report throws light on the latest trends around the intent to upskill, motivation factors driving people to upskill, hurdles preventing others from upskilling, and impact of offices opening up on upskilling, according to a release.

The report revealed that 83 percent Indian professionals plan to upskill in 2023 as against 74 percent professionals globally.

More Indians consider upskilling key to future-proofing careers as compared to their global counterparts, said a report by edtech platform Great Learning, which also found 71 percent Indian professionals surveyed confident of retaining their jobs versus 59 percent,  globally.

The trends are derived from a combination of Great Learning's own learner behaviour as well as a dipstick among a sample of 3,000 working professionals across the globe.

The report found that more professionals polled in India (85 percent) considered upskilling important to future-proofing careers than their global counterparts (76 percent).