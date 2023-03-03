 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

More foreign banks may shut shop in India after Citi consumer biz exit

Harsh Kumar
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Rising competition and stringent regulations are making India operations difficult for even those foreign banks which started India operations long back, say analysts.

Global giant Citibank's exiting consumer business in India has put the spotlight on other foreign lenders operating in a tight market.

Tough competition from local banks, a rising number of new players and stiff regulations are likely to hurt foreign banks' prospects in India, probably forcing more lenders to wind up local operations or to confine to specified services such as wealth management or corporate banking, experts said.

"Most of the global banks are reducing their footprint and would operate only when they can operate on a scale and have some competitive advantage in a particular market segment,” Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India, told Moneycontrol.

The share of foreign banks in the banking business has come down progressively, he said.