App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Moody's warns Yes Bank of rating downgrade

The Ba3 rating of the bank can be downgraded because of the weak September quarter earnings and the bank managing to get only a commitment for $1.2 billion in funding recently, the agency said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global ratings agency Moody's on November 6 placed private sector lender Yes Bank's ratings under review for downgrade, further confounding the pains for the lender that has been dogged by many an issue since the past one year.

The Ba3 rating of the bank can be downgraded because of the weak September quarter earnings and the bank managing to get only a commitment for $1.2 billion in funding recently, the agency said.

Moody's also sees the bank's total dud asset to top 12 percent this year basing on bank's own assessment of over 40 percent of its Rs 30,000-crore of exposure to lower rated entities turning sour before March.

Close

The bank has been passing through a tumultous period ever since the Reserve Bank asked the promoter-chief executive Rana Kapoor to leave the bank by January 31, 2019 in August last year over concerns on governance and loan practices, and his successor Ravneet Gill disclosing large underreported stressed assets.

related news

Under Gill, the bank reported its maiden loss in the March quarter and the strain on asset quality continues with it reporting a rise in the gross non-performing assets ratio to over 7.6 in the September quarter.

"The bank's weakening financial position can be somewhat offset by the planned capital raising. Nevertheless, there are significant execution risks around the timing, price and regulatory approvals required," the agency noted and warned that any inability to raise the fund will negatively impact the credit profile and ratings.

A rating downgrade is possible if it were to fail to raise the capital or if the quantum of dud loans rose or because of a deterioration in the liquidity position, it said.

Noting that the bank also has a Rs 31,000 crore low rated book, wherein the its management expects a slippage of up to 40 percent, the agency estimated the actual stressed pool to be at 12 percent of the book.

The increased pace of corporate downgrades from its portfolio and the ongoing liquidity pressures faced by shadow banks only aggravate the troubles, it said, adding "the bank's loss absorbing buffers against stressed assets is weak".

Moody's also ruled out an upgrade in the next 12-18 months saying the outlook can be changed to stable if the asset quality is stable and the capital raise happens.

The Yes Bank scrip closed 0.59 percent up at Rs 68.75 on the BSE as against a 0.55 percent gain on the benchmark.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Business #India #Moodys #Rana Kapoor #Yes Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.