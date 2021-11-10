Moody's upgrades Yes Bank's rating to B2 from B3, changes outlook to positive

Private lender Yes Bank's issuer rating has been upgraded from B3 to B2 by Moody's Investors Service. The agency, in a report released on November 10, said it has also changed the bank's outlook "from stable to positive".

Moody's further noted that it has upgraded Yes Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to b3 from caa2.

The upgradations reflect Moody's expectation of a further improvement to the bank's credit profile, driven by a cleanup of legacy stressed assets and/or improvements to its capital and profitability, the agency said in the report.

"Moody's has upgraded Yes Bank's issuer rating to B2 from B3 because its funding and liquidity have substantially improved in the past year, which have strengthened depositor and credit confidence in the bank," it said.

The ratings agency pointed out that Yes Bank's deposits have increased by around 65 percent in the 18-month period between March 2020 and September 2021.

The lender's deposit quality has also improved, it said, adding that current and savings account and retail term deposits "represent 45 percent of total funding as of 30 September 2021, compared with just 31% as of 31 March 2020".

The Moody's report comes days after Yes Bank reported a 74.3 percent year-on-year increase in standalone profit at Rs 225.50 crore for the quarter-ending on September 30, 2021.

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances falling to 14.97 percent in Q2FY22, down from 15.60 percent in the previous quarter. Net NPAs also declined to 5.55 percent from 5.78 percent during the period.