App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Moody's upgrades Tata Steel's corporate family rating to Ba2

The corporate family ratings (CFRs) are opinions of a corporate group's ability to honour all of its financial obligations, according to Moody's. "Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Tata Steel's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday upgraded Tata Steel's corporate family rating, reflecting the sustained improvement in the company's credit profile.

The corporate family ratings (CFRs) are opinions of a corporate group's ability to honour all of its financial obligations, according to Moody's. "Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Tata Steel's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3.

The outlook has been changed to stable from positive," Moody's said in a statement.

The CFR upgrade reflects the sustained improvement in the company's credit profile, stemming mainly from strong operating efficiencies and vertical integration, as well as stable demand and price conditions in its major market, Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's VP, said.

related news

Tata Steel's CFR is supported by its significant, diversified and growing operating base and its globally cost competitive steel operations in India, Moody's said.

These factors, alongside favourable industry dynamics in key operating market in India have translated into the company's sustained track record of improving credit metrics, it said.

"Tata Steel's key market is still India, which accounts for 57 per cent of its global steel volumes sold, 54 per cent of consolidated revenues, and 85 per cent of consolidated EBITDA, a result of the strong operating environment and the company's backward integration into producing its key own raw materials of iron ore and coking coal," Moody's said.

During April-December 2018-19, Tata Steel's Indian operations generated EBITDA/ a tonne of Rs 17,270, more than three times the profitability of its European operations, it added.

Consequently, strong growth prospects in India augur well for Tata Steel. Also, the successful integration of Bhushan Steel in 2018 and the proposed acquisition of the steel business of Usha Martin have further cemented the steel major's business profile.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Tata Steel's strong operating performance will translate into a sustained improvement in credit metrics.

"The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that Tata Steel will remain selective in its acquisitions, funding them with a prudent mix of debt and equity and allowing only a temporary spike in adjusted debt/EBITDA leverage," it said.

Tata Steel is the world's 10th largest steel company by production capacity, achieving 25.1 million tonne of crude steel production in 2017.

"At March 31, 2018, its nameplate capacity totalled 27.5 MTPA, of which, 12.7 MT was in India, 12.4 MT in Europe and 2.4 MT in Southeast Asia," Moody's said.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Ba2 #Business #Companies #Moody`s Investors #Tata Steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.