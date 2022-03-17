English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moody’s lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022

    The down revision in estimate comes on the back of escalating fuel and fertiliser costs weighing on the government finances and thereby hindering its planned capital expenditure

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Credit rating agency Moody's today brought down India's growth forecast to 9.1 percent from its earlier projection of 9.5 percent for 2022.

    The development comes on the back of escalating fuel and fertiliser costs weighing on the government finances and thereby hindering its planned capital expenditure, the report said.

    The revisions, Moody's said, also factored in the somewhat stronger underlying momentum not accounted for previously.

    In a previous update in its global macro-economic outlook for 2022-23 released last month, the agency had raised its 2022 calendar year growth forecast for India to 9.5 percent from 7 percent, and maintained "our forecast for 5.5 percent growth" for 2023. This translates into 8.4 percent and 6.5 percent for the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

    The earlier estimates were pillared on India's stronger-than-expected post-COVID growth supported by strong GST collections and reviving retail activities. There were, however, concerns over rising crude prices and supply distortions.

    Close

    Related stories

    The ratings agency expects India to expand 5.4 percent in 2023, with issues such as high input costs, consumer inflation, spiking commodity prices, disruptions in global business operations, and the ongoing geopolitical risks out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict significantly impacting the "highly integrated global economy" and consequently India as well.

    According to estimates, the G20 economies will expand 3.6 percent collectively in 2022. This was pegged at 4.3 percent earlier.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #credit rating agency Moody's #downgrade by Moody's #GDP estimate #GDP India #India credit rating
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 10:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.