Moody’s lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022

Representative image

Credit rating agency Moody's today brought down India's growth forecast to 9.1 percent from its earlier projection of 9.5 percent for 2022.

The development comes on the back of escalating fuel and fertiliser costs weighing on the government finances and thereby hindering its planned capital expenditure, the report said.

The revisions, Moody's said, also factored in the somewhat stronger underlying momentum not accounted for previously.

In a previous update in its global macro-economic outlook for 2022-23 released last month, the agency had raised its 2022 calendar year growth forecast for India to 9.5 percent from 7 percent, and maintained "our forecast for 5.5 percent growth" for 2023. This translates into 8.4 percent and 6.5 percent for the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

The earlier estimates were pillared on India's stronger-than-expected post-COVID growth supported by strong GST collections and reviving retail activities. There were, however, concerns over rising crude prices and supply distortions.

The ratings agency expects India to expand 5.4 percent in 2023, with issues such as high input costs, consumer inflation, spiking commodity prices, disruptions in global business operations, and the ongoing geopolitical risks out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict significantly impacting the "highly integrated global economy" and consequently India as well.

According to estimates, the G20 economies will expand 3.6 percent collectively in 2022. This was pegged at 4.3 percent earlier.