Moody's sees significant uncertainty in India's growth prospects

The economic measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are unlikely to provide some form of confidence and improve business sentiment and consumer sentiment, said Alka Anbarasu, vice president of financial institutions group, Moody's Investors Service.

Moody's, which has lowered India's gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 6.4 percent for FY20, said, "there is significant uncertainty in terms of the growth prospects both because of domestic as well as external factors.”

Anbarasu said there are more downside risks to growth right now than upside risks, and that some of the measures may help to cap the downside risk. "Because of a slowdown in credit intermediation in the system, we do think that the upfronting of the capital infusion for the public sector banks may help them calibrate the balance sheet growth in the context of capital also that they need for the provisioning needs that are coming up for basel III norms,” she added.

Anbarasu said upfronting of the capital infusion will help banks, manage the balance sheet growth and also provide for the Basel III norms while helping improve their provisioning coverage.

“On the transmission of interest rates which is the objective behind all of these measures, we do see that the transmission of interest rates is perhaps not taking place and this has been an agenda of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the past two years or so and there are few reasons for this - the banks have better pricing power right now.

In that regard, incrementally we do expect bank net interest margins (NIMs) will improve. Nevertheless, with the policy rates coming down and the move towards aligning bank's interest rates to external benchmark, we would expect some transmission to take place but it may not be to the extent what policy rates have signified so far,” she further mentioned.