Moody's says Indian banks likely to see improvement in bad loan situation

Harsh Kumar
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

In recent years, banks have significantly reduced NPA levels aided by an aggressive clean-up exercise initiated by the RBI

Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on March 1 said the asset quality of Indian banks is likely to improve going ahead.

"The asset-weighted average of rated banks' gross NPL ratios dropped to 4 percent as of 30 September 2022 from a peak of 10 percent at the end of March 2018," Moody's analysts said in a report about non-performing loans.

The new NPL formation rate would stay low, helped by strong economic growth. The quality of corporate loans would be stable, it said.

The growth in corporate loans has been modest in the past few years because banks have tightened their underwriting criteria. The asset quality will be stable.