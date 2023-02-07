 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moody's says Indian banks' exposures to Adani 'not large enough'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

"While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1% of total loans for most banks," the ratings agency said.

Adani group stocks cumulatively lost Rs 9.5 lakh crore between January 24 and February 6 (Getty Images)

The risk to Indian banks due to the rout faced by Adani stocks are "limited", Moody's Investor Services said in a report released on February 7. The exposure of country's lenders to the embattled business group is "not large enough", it noted.

The ratings' agency, however, underlined that risks for banks can increase if Adani "becomes more reliant on bank loans".

The group's access to funding from international markets can be curtailed "because of heightened risk perception", Moody's said, adding that in such a case, domestic banks may become the main source of funding. This, in turn, may result in "increases in banks' exposures to Adani and greater risks for them", it noted.

