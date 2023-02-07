Moody's says Indian banks' exposures to Adani 'not large enough'

The risk to Indian banks due to the rout faced by Adani stocks are "limited", Moody's Investor Services said in a report released on February 7. The exposure of country's lenders to the embattled business group is "not large enough", it noted.

The ratings' agency, however, underlined that risks for banks can increase if Adani "becomes more reliant on bank loans".

The group's access to funding from international markets can be curtailed "because of heightened risk perception", Moody's said, adding that in such a case, domestic banks may become the main source of funding. This, in turn, may result in "increases in banks' exposures to Adani and greater risks for them", it noted.

As of now, however, banks' exposures to Adani are not large enough to affect their credit quality materially, the report said. "While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1 percent of total loans for most banks," it added. Adani group stocks cumulatively lost Rs 9.5 lakh crore between January 24 and February 6, as allegations of accounting fraud and stocks manipulation, levelled by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, triggered an unprecedented sell-off.

ABFRL Q3 net profit declines 94.3% to Rs 11.21 crore The rout paused on February 7, in the backdrop of Adani entities posting strong results for the third quarter of current fiscal. Quality of loans to be 'stable' According to Moody's, the the overall quality of Indian banks' corporate loans "will be stable". Corporates in general have deleveraged in the past few years, the report said, adding that this is reflected in "modest growth in their corporate loan books". Further, banks' underwriting "has been conservative", it noted. Any spillover effects on other corporates would be "credit neutral for banks", the agency claimed. If other corporates do have difficulty raising external funding from capital markets, "their loan demand would grow, leading to greater funding requirements", it suggested. However, as corporates flock to banks for funding, "banks would have stronger pricing power for loans, which would allow them to defend their margins", Moody's further said. Also Read | Adani group fiasco: Five lenders and their exposure to crisis-ridden conglomerate Earlier in the day, Fitch Ratings also noted that banks' exposure to Adani group is "insufficient in itself" to pose a substantial risk to their credit profiles. On February 3, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a statement saying that India’s banking sector is resilient and stable, and the central bank maintains constant vigil on the lenders. Stock market regulator SEBI on February 4 said it is committed to ensuring the stock market’s integrity and all necessary surveillance measures are in place to address any excessive volatility in individual shares. The total exposure of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is 0.88 per cent of the book or about Rs 27,000 crore, as per a statement issued by the bank last week. SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara clarified that the non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and performance bank guarantees, and is not related to any equity raising or acquisition activities of the Gautam Adani-led group. With PTI inputs

