Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moody's says coronavirus-triggered global recession to keep pressure on APAC non-financials

Moody's said although fiscal and monetary stimulus programmes in both advanced and emerging markets have helped stabilise financial markets and provided temporary relief to companies, operating performance and financing capability of companies are vulnerable to financial market shocks, particularly if a second wave of infections results in renewed lockdowns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moody's Investors Service on July 16 said the coronavirus-triggered global recession will continue to put pressure on non-financial companies in Asia-Pacific, and negative credit trends will persist through the rest of 2020.

It said although fiscal and monetary stimulus programmes in both advanced and emerging markets have helped stabilise financial markets and provided temporary relief to companies, operating performance and financing capability of companies are vulnerable to financial market shocks, particularly if a second wave of infections results in renewed lockdowns.

“We expect the recovery from this recession to be prolonged, although the easing of lockdown measures should support a gradual recovery in H2. The ability of businesses to recover will depend on the pace at which consumer demand rebounds, which in turn hinges on governments' ability to restore confidence by reducing fear of contagion,” Moody's Group Credit Officer and Senior Vice President Clara Lau said.

Moody's said the outlook remains highly uncertain for all Asia-Pacific (APAC) economies, with pace of recovery uneven across all countries.

related news

"The coronavirus-triggered global recession will continue to pressure Asia Pacific non-financial companies, with negative credit trends to persist through the rest of 2020," Moody's said.

The rating trend in June quarter of 2020 remained negative across Moody's Asia-Pacific rated corporate portfolio, although the number of negative rating actions has decreased.

Moody's took 86 negative actions in April-June, down from 120 in January-March. Of the 86 negative actions, 18 are sovereign-driven negative rating actions related to India's sovereign downgrade.

Excluding sovereign-driven actions, metals and mining, energy and property accounted for the most among the negative actions, with each sector receiving nine. There were no positive rating actions in April-June.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #APAC #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Moody's Investors' Service

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.