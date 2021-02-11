Moody’s says bad loans of PSBs unlikely to worsen sharply aided by economic recovery

Global rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said bad loans of public sector banks (PSBs) are unlikely to worsen sharply in the backdrop of an expected economic recovery this year.

“India's economy will recover in 2021, reducing the likelihood of a sharp deterioration in asset quality at the country's public sector banks,” Moody’s said in a note. However, banks' capitalisation will remain insufficient to absorb unexpected shocks and support credit growth, according to Moody's Investors Service in a new report.

"Various measures by the Indian government to support borrowers have helped curb growth in public sector banks' nonperforming loans (NPLs), and the volume of restructured loans is not as large as we anticipated," said Rebaca Tan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

Asset quality at the five largest rated public sector banks (PSBs) in India – State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India – improved mildly in the first nine months of the year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2021) despite an economic contraction exacerbated by the pandemic, Moody’s said.

“The gross NPL ratios of the five banks declined by an average of about 100 basis points as of the end of 2020 from a year earlier, even including loans that have become delinquent since the end of August 2020 but are not formally classified as NPLs because of a pending case in the Supreme Court,” Moody’s said.

However, India's public sector banks will continue to face capital shortages as their profitability remains weak given high credit costs, leaving them vulnerable to any unexpected stress. "While the government's capital infusion into public sector banks will help them meet Basel capital requirements, it will not boost credit growth," added Tan.

In the Union Budget 2021, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 20,000 crore capitalisation in state-run banks. This was lower than expected by analysts who cited the significant capital requirement for PSBs to cover losses on bad loans and begin fresh lending when demand improves in the system.

PSBs have largely seen a stable NPA trend in the third quarter. Last week, country’s largest lender, SBI reported an improvement in its NPAs. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances at 4.77 percent in Q3FY21 declined 51 bps sequentially and the net NPA at 1.23 percent fell 36 bps QoQ, said the SBI in a BSE filing. All segments of loan books reported decline in NPA QoQ with NPA from corporate book down 35 bps and retail 62 bps.

On proforma basis without reference to the Supreme Court interim order, the gross NPA would have been at 5.44 percent and net NPA at 1.81 percent in Q3FY21.

The Supreme Court in September last year, in the case of Gajendra Sharma versus Union of lndia and another, had directed that "the accounts which were not declared as NPA till August 2020 shall not be declared as NPA till further orders". Accordingly, the bank has not declared any domestic loan account as NPA which was standard as on August 2020.

The fresh slippages were sharply lower at Rs 237 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, compared with Rs 3,085 crore in previous quarter, but proforma slippages for Q3FY21 were at Rs 2,073 crore and proforma slippages for 9 months at Rs 16,461 crore, said SBI.

Slippages ratio declined significantly to 0.04 percent at the end of December quarter 2020, compared with 0.46 percent in Q2FY21 and 2.94 percent in Q3FY20, the bank added.