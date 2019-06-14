App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Moody's revises outlook on Adani Transmission to stable

"The change in ATL's outlook to stable reflects the expected improvement in its financial position over the next 12-18 months, underpinned by incremental earnings contributions from the Mumbai integrated utility business acquired last year and recently completed greenfield projects," Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Spencer Ng said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Global rating firm Moody's has revised its outlook on Adani Transmission's (ATL) rating to stable from negative mainly on the back of expected improvement in the company's financial position over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's has also affirmed ATL's Baa3 senior secured bond ratings, it said in a statement here.

"The change in ATL's outlook to stable reflects the expected improvement in its financial position over the next 12-18 months, underpinned by incremental earnings contributions from the Mumbai integrated utility business acquired last year and recently completed greenfield projects," Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Spencer Ng said.

Close

ATL, based in Ahmedabad, is the largest private-sector participant in India's power transmission market. Last year, ATL bought the the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution for Mumbai of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastruture for total consideration value for the deal is around Rs 18,800 crore.

related news

"The change in outlook also considers the partial equity credit ascribed to subordinated loans from its promoter, after factoring in recent changes made to the terms of these instruments," Ng added.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects the company's consolidated funds from operations to net debt to improve to the mid seven per cent range, which is above -- but would remain close to -- the minimum tolerance level of seven per cent set for the bonds' Baa3 ratings, after factoring in additional debt to be incurred to help fund capital expenditure.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Moodys

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.