App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moody's revises outlook on 6 Indian financial companies from 'negative' to 'stable'

The development comes after Moody’s Investors Service, on November 7, changed its outlook on India’s ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country’s economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moody's Investors Service revised its outlook of six financial institutions to negative from stable on November 8. These are EXIM India, HDFC Bank, Hero FinCorp, HUDCO, IRFC, and SBI.

At the same time, Moody's has maintained its outlook on Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank as stable.

The development comes after Moody’s Investors Service, on November 7, changed its outlook on India’s ratings to 'negative' from 'stable', citing increasing risks that the country’s economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

Close

The outlook partly reflects the ineffectiveness of the government and its policy in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already-high levels, the rating agency said.

related news

India’s economy grew only 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) between April and June, its weakest pace since 2013, as consumer demand and government spending slowed amid global trade frictions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India #Moodys

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.