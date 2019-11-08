App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Moody's lowers India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the rating agency said

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Moody’s Investors Service on November 7 changed its outlook on India’s ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country’s economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the rating agency said.

India’s economy grew only 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) between April and June, its weakest pace since 2013, as consumer demand and government spending slowed amid global trade frictions.

The international ratings agency said it estimates that the country’s growth slowdown is in part long-lasting while backing its other ratings for India.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 08:14 am

tags #Business #Economy #growth #India

