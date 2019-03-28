App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Moody's keeps stable outlook on Indusind on maiden rating

The agency has assigned a long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit and issuer rating of Baa3 to the lender.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Global rating agency Moody's has assigned a Baa3 rating to private sector lender IndusInd Bank and has kept the outlook stable citing strong profitability and healthy asset quality.

The agency has assigned a long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit and issuer rating of Baa3 to the lender. The bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA have been assigned a rating of ba1, the agency said in a note Thursday.

"The rating factors in the bank's strong profitability and capital, as well as healthy asset quality," it said, adding factors in the risks to asset quality from the strong credit growth over the last few years and a moderate funding profile compared to other rated lenders.

The asset quality deterioration because of lending to a large troubled finance company, which is at a high of risk of becoming non-performing, is already factoring into the rating agency's assessment of asset quality of the lender.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:58 pm

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

