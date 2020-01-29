App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Moody's Investors Service, Fitch Ratings give stable outlook to India Infoline Finance Ltd

Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate family rating to India Infoline Finance Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have given a stable outlook to the credit ratings of India Infoline Finance Ltd (IIFL), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The agencies have assigned ratings to the company.

Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate family rating to India Infoline Finance Ltd.

Moody's Corporate Family Ratings (CFR) are opinions on a corporate family's ability to honour all of its financial obligations.

Close

The global ratings firm has also assigned (P)Ba3 long-term foreign and local currency senior secured ratings to the company's USD 1 billion Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme, according to the regulatory filing. It added that the outlook is stable.

related news

On the ratings rationale, Moody's said it is driven by the company's stable and healthy solvency profile, including its asset quality, profitability and capital.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings has assigned long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BB-' to IIFL. It also kept the the outlook stable.

'BB-' denotes elevated vulnerability to default risk.

The agency has also assigned a 'BB-' rating to IIFL's USD 1-billion medium-term note (MTN) programme

IIFL reported a 78 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 193 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

Incorporated in 2004, the mid-sized retail finance company targets low-ticket retail loans such as home, business, gold and micro finance in semi-urban and rural areas of the country. Such assets represented 86 per cent of its total assets under management (AUM) at 31 December 2019.

Moody's Investors Service said about 14 per cent of IIFL's loans are exposed to riskier segments, including small and mid-corporate segments, in the form of loans to developers (13 per cent) and loans for capital market activities (1 per cent).

"Despite the tight funding conditions, India Infoline Finance has managed to proactively diversify its funding to more stable and long-dated funding sources, such as term loans from banks and non-convertible debentures," Moody's said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 08:42 am

tags #Business #Companies #IIFL #moody'sFitch

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.