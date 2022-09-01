GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Moody's cuts India CY22 GDP growth forecast to 7.7% from 8.8%
Moneycontrol News
Sep 01, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
The global credit rating agency has also lowered India's GDP forecast for CY23 to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent
(Representative image)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Moodys
first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.