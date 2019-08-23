Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast to 6.2% for 2019

In a statement, it said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.
Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2 per cent from the previous estimation of 6.8 per cent. For 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7 per cent.In a statement, it said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 03:40 pm