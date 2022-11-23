Monster.com to transform into talent management firm, be known as foundit.in

Job search portal Monster.com announced it would transform into a full-fledged talent management platform and be known as "foundit.in" in Asia Pacific and the Middle East with a new logo and vision from Wednesday.

Monster said it has been serving more than 70 million job seekers and 10,000 customers spread across 18 countries.

As the company now transforms itself to an end-to-end talent management platform, it will offer comprehensive solutions to recruiters and highly personalised and contextual services to job seekers across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, it said.

"The transition is in line with the company's mission towards connecting the right talent with the right opportunities", it was stated.

Speaking at the new brand unveiling event, CEO "foundit.in" (previously Monster), Sekhar Garisa said technology is leading disruption across sectors and talent acquisition is no exception.

"The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire. We have been privileged to witness the talent acquisition landscape evolve over the last three decades, giving us an unparalleled depth of insights into recruitment", he said.

"The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring & changing expectations from careers'', Garisa said.

Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Quess Corp and foundit.in, Ajit Isaac, said over the last couple of years, organisations experienced "everything from the Great Resignation and the Great Regret" leading to mass hiring at an unprecedented pace.

"But now as the market settles, hiring is going to be a lot sharper, focused and skill based. Such precision can only be achieved through the combination of human ingenuity and technology and this is what we have to offer our recruiters and job seekers through foundit.in," he said.

Quess Corp acquired Monster Worldwide's APAC & ME businesses in 2018 as a strategic investment to strengthen its HR services portfolio, and has been operating in India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it said.