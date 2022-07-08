English
    Monsoon Update on July 8 | Red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs

    Moderate to heavy rains occurred over South Gujarat and Konkan and Goa. in the last 24 hours, private weather forecaster Skymet said on July 8

    July 08, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places during the day, the civic officials said.

    Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells occurred over coastal Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kutch, south Madhya Pradesh and at one or two places over Telangana.

    Skymet has predicted moderate to heavy rain is possible over North Konkan and Goa and South Gujarat.

    Light to moderate rain may occur over coastal Karnataka, interior Tamil Nadu, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.
