    Monsoon update on June 21 | Rainfall remains 2% below normal; Seven states report deficient showers

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The performance of the Monsoon season across the country looks quite encouraging so far. Though there is a gradual improvement in rainfall now, the June 1 to June 21 period ended with a deficiency of minus 2 percent. As of June 21, the country is witnessing a good rainfall of 47 percent, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

    The Hydromet Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that between June 1 and June 21 this year, several meteorological sub-divisions in the east and northeast India have reported excess rainfall (43 percent), while northwest India, Central India and South Peninsula received deficient rainfall of minus 17 percent, minus 33 percent and minus 16 percent respectively.

    For instance, in the East and North East India, states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim have reported rainfall in excess of 122 percent, and 80 percent respectively; Aunachal Pradesh reported excess rainfall of 41 percent.

    In the North West India region, East Uttar Pradesh received largely deficient rainfall of minus 87 percent. And, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh reported deficient rainfall. In this region, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, East and West Rajasthan reported excess rains.

    The situation is grim in the meteorological sub-divisions of Saurashtra and Kutch, Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh which have reported deficient rainfall departure. Madhya Maharashtra also received largely deficient rainfall.

    In the Southern peninsula region, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Coastal AP & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala have reported deficient rainfall.

    Overall, as of June 21, only Assam and Meghalaya, West Uttar Pradesh and NI Karnataka have reported normal rainfall in the country. Seven states have reported deficient rainfall and six are in the category of large deficient. Meanwhile, four states and UTs had excess (31 percent to 47 percent) and sixteen had large excess rainfall (60 percent or more).
