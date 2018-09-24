App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsanto India appoints Cherukuri Ravishankar as new MD

This is the first major change in Monsanto India after German pharma and chemical major Bayer AG in June this year completed the $63 billion mega deal to acquire US-based biotech major Monsanto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Monsanto (Photo: Reuters)
Answer: Monsanto (Photo: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Seed firm Monsanto India, a subsidiary of Bayer group, Monday announced appointment of Cherukuri Ravishankar as the Managing Director for its businesses in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

This is the first major change in Monsanto India after German pharma and chemical major Bayer AG in June this year completed the $63 billion mega deal to acquire US-based biotech major Monsanto.

Ravishankar will replace Shilpa Divekar Nirula, who now moves on to a senior leadership position at the parent company Bayer, Monsanto India said in a statement.

However, she would continue to remain a non-executive director of the company.

related news

"Ravishankar, who has earlier been a non-executive director of the company, has been instrumental in conceptualising and implementing strategic initiatives in commercial and modernising supply chain operations of the company," the statement said.

He brings with him 21 years of experience across multiple functions including commercial, strategy and supply chain as well as multiple industries agriculture inputs, consumer products, consumer durables and consulting.

With a presence of more than six decades in India, Monsanto India is committed to helping Indian farmers produce more while conserving sustainably and to be successful.

It focuses on maize (DEKALB®, India's largest selling hybrid maize seed brand) and agricultural productivity (Roundup®, the world's as well as India's largest .
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 01:24 pm

tags #Business #India #Monsanto

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.